Sponsored: From festive family staycations to Christmas day brunches…

The festive season brings endless possibilities for celebrations and activities to do with your loved ones. Few do it better than Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, with its snowy setting and fabulous array of festive offers.

Here are six ways to get festive with Kempinski Mall of the Emirates:

Snow-cation

When: November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024

Escape into a winter wonderland with Kempinski Mall of the Emirates’ festive staycation deal and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the best available rate (with an additional 10 per cent off for members) and an array of exclusive benefits. Indulge in daily buffet breakfast at Olea, savor a 15 per cent discount on restaurants, and pamper yourself with a 20 per cent discount on Sensasia Stories Spa treatments. For families, the joy multiplies with children staying free up to 12 years old, and a special collaboration with Hamleys Toy Store. Book Aspen Ski Chalets decorated by Hamleys and receive a delightful hamper if you’re staying with little ones.

Festive turkey takeaway

When: November 26, 2023 to January 8, 2024

Looking for a fuss-free Christmas? Take away all the hassle from your festive supper with Kempinski’s turkey takeaway complete with all the trimmings. The full Christmas feast is priced at Dhs755 for a small and for a large it’s Dhs995. All orders must be placed 48 hours prior to pickup.

Festive afternoon tea at Aspen

When: December 1 to January 8

Calling all tea lovers, indulge in an elegant and festive afternoon tea where you can dive into savoury and sweet treats including mini cakes, scones and more. From 3pm to 6pm daily, explore seasonal teas from London Tea Exchange in partnership with Hamleys Toy Store for Dhs190 per person or Dhs350 per couple.

Christmas bunch at Olea

When: Monday, December 25

Celebrate Christmas with your loved ones at this festive brunch, complete with traditional dishes, live carving stations and a wonderland of deserts from 1pm to 5pm. Little ones will be well looked after with a children’s play area as well as a visit from Santa. Packages start from Dhs400 with soft drinks and Dhs550 with house drinks, and a reduced rate for children aged 6 to 12 priced at Dhs250. Under 6s dine for free. Early birds who book before December 15 can avail 20 per cent off the bill.

New Year’s Eve at Olea

When: Sunday, December 31

Make your New Years an unforgettable experience with Olea’s NYE party from 8pm to 1am. Expect live entertainment, free-flowing drinks and an extravagant selection of food such as a raw seafood bar and live cooking stations. This celebration will cost you Dhs900 with soft drinks, Dhs1,150 with house beverages, Dhs450 for kids between 6 and 12 and under 6s dine for free.

Salero Tapas New Years Eve

When: Sunday December 31

Choose to fiesta the Spanish way at this Bodega, where you can commemorate the New Year with paella and Latin drinks from 9pm to 1am. Salsa your way into the New Year with live music and entertainment for a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person. Book by December 15 to avail an early bird offer of 20 per cent off the bill as well as the chance to win a one-night stay at Aspen Ski Chalet. The raffle draw will take place on December 31, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 409 5999, kempinski.com

Images: Provided