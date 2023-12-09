Sponsored: This vibrant new Indian dining concept is calling your name…

On the lookout for a flavourful spot to spend the most festive days of the month? Head on over to Rohini – the feisty sister of Little Miss India. Rohini opened its doors earlier this year at one of Dubai’s premier foodie hotspots, JLT and it is standing out from the crowd by choosing to be daringly different with its offers this December.

Christmas brunch

Rohini is hosting a Christmas brunch with an Indian twist on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You will be welcomed with a homemade mulled wine following a three-course set menu which you can pair with Indian wines, beers and spirits. All yours for Dhs299. Want the soft drinks package? It will cost you just Dhs199.

7pm to 11pm on Dec 24, 12.30pm to 4pm on Dec 25

New Year’s Eve

Bid farewell to 2023 in style at Rohini by Little Miss India. On offer are several delicious dishes from the restaurant’s a la carte menu with a drinks package to keep the night young. You will be treated to a variety of flavours from across India which you can enjoy alongside the live entertainment.

It will cost you Dhs125 for the soft drinks package, Dhs275 for the alcoholic package and Dhs375 for bubbly.

7pm to 12am on Dec 31

Rohini Desi Weekends

Can’t get enough of Rohini? Every Friday and Saturday, head on over to the restaurant for dinner and dance to the best indo-western tunes played by the DJ while sipping on the perfectly curated cocktails by our talented bartenders. The night will cost you just Dhs99 for unlimited drinks from the selected menu. Tell all your friends!

10pm to 2am every Friday and Saturday

Want to book? Call the team on 04 438 0064.

Rohini by Little Miss India, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Tel: (0)4 438 0064. @rohinibylmi

