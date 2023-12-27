My relationship with nicotine has been a Sovietly-bleak story of toxic codependence. “I need to give this up” he says, taking another puff. But the start of a new year represents perhaps the strongest arbitrary stop date in the calendar. And I’m bringing out the big guns this time: Paul McKenna hypnosis audiobooks and scattered chewing gum stashes.

Editor’s believability rating: 2/10 (and the rest of the team agrees)