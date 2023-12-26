Sponsored: A drink, a dance and a stunning sunset on Tuesdays at Dusk

If you’re looking for a ladies’ night with a view and some waves, Dusk Restaurant at Nurai Island is where you need to go. This ladies’ night offer will take you into the colorful, quirky, uber fun world of Nurai Island, where you can bring your gang of gal pals and and spend an evening to remember.

At Dusk Restaurant, you will find all the mouthwatering Mexican specialties, including guacamole and tacos to share, and fresh margaritas to sip on. For ladies’ night, dining options are inclusive of innovative tapas of Parmesan cheese cups, dynamite guacamole tacos and a refined ceviche paired with unlimited flow of Mexican beverages

The highlight of the evening will be the sweeping sunset views as the sun meets the sea and the night falls. Indulge in delicious food as you savour a truly mesmerising night with your near and dear ones. Priced at Dhs220 per lady.

Dusk Restaurant, Nurai Island, Tuesdays, Dhs220, @nurai_island

Images: Supplied