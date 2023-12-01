Sponsored: Some Greek cheer for you…

Nestled in the heart of Palm West Beach, Kyma is about to be the perfect spot for you to be at to celebrate the holiday season. With a perfect view of the fireworks show, delicious Greek delicacies to sample and live entertainment, it has all the elements of the perfect Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

Vibes for the tribes

If you have a big group to entertain, Kyma has just the thing for you. Embark on a Christmas voyage to the Mediterranean Coast, tailored for friends, family and colleagues for the festive month of December. This sharing set menu, designed for 10 people or more, is priced at Dhs370 per person and features authentic Greek dishes with a touch of the elevated.

The highlights of the Christmas menu include roasted lamb leg and slow cooked shank, asparagus yiouvetsi with coconut, and traditional melomakarona. The finishing touches of the whole experience are the stunning views of the Marina and Bluewaters Island, and the resident Dj, who will be spinning tunes all evening.

Three-course Christmas set menu for 10 people or more, Dec 1 to 26, Dhs370 per head

Hello, 2024

A New Year’s Eve Celebration by the beach sounds magical, and at Kyma Beach, it will be more magical still. Tuck into a Greek-inspired feast with Mediterranean delicacies, fine bubbles, panoramic views of the fireworks and exciting live entertainment.

The family-friendly event features a set menu with dishes like osetra caviar with pita bread and condiments, jumbo prawn orzo, 24 karat chocolate millefeuille, and many more. The whole thing is complemented by a selection of premium beverages and a roster of live entertainment including a DJ, singers, and musicians.

Tickets are priced at Dhs1,800 per person for adults, with a special Dhs1,200 package for children under 12 years. Doors will open at 8pm.

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec 31, Dhs1,800 per adult, Dhs1.200 per child under 12 years, doors open at 8pm

Kyma Beach, opposite to Hotel Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 666 5999, @kymabeachdubai, reservations at book@kymabeach.ae

Images: Supplied