Head for the hills!

If you think a winter getaway requires a flight ticket, think again as residents can enjoy one right here in Dubai. As part of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, Brand Dubai has announced Hatta Festival – a new cultural festival you’re just going to love.

Taking place from Friday, December 15 to 31, Hatta Festival will be a vibrate celebration of culture, sports and entertainment. It will take place at Dubai’s picturesque mountain region at the newly-developed Leem Lake in Hatta and the popular Hatta Wadi Hub.

The festival is part of the city’s directives to transform Hatta into a prominent business, investment and tourism destination. It will also highlight the historical importance and natural wonders of the area inviting tourists and residents to come, explore and immerse themselves in the beauty of Hatta.

Here’s what we can expect at Hatta Festival

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the festival will feature a range of activities including traditional musical performances, light displays, food and beverage pop-ups, sports and live entertainment.

At Hatta Wadi Hub, local businesses from the area will be showcasing various heritage tourism experiences. To showcase Hatta’s historical significance – there will be a poetry competition during the festival. There will also be sporting experiences from padel to tennis and more for the sport fans. Adventure seekers can get their adrenaline rush from exciting activities such as mountain biking, hiking, kayaking and zip-lining.

Additionally, there will be artistic workshops and educational experiences for children, plus an ice skating and roller-skating ring. For culture fans, there’s the Hatta Heritage Village to explore.

Want to enjoy those sweet mountain views? At Leem Lake – a three-hectare lake in the Hatta area in the heart of the mountainous region, visitors will get breathtaking landscapes and sunset scenes amidst the Hatta mountains. While you’re there, you will be able to enjoy a light show curated just for the festival.

After a long day of exploring, you can check out the dining experiences at Hatta Wadi Hub. Expect a number of prominent food and beverage spots including Saddle, Home Bakery, GOAT and much more. At Leem Lake, you will also find a pop-up for everyone’s favourite, Salt. A number of other homegrown businesses will also be showcased at the festival.

For car fans, there will be a parade of classic cars which will be making their way from Dubai to the festival grounds on December 30. Motorcycle fans, don’t worry, you aren’t forgotten as there will be a procession you can check out on December 24.

If you’re at the Hatta Festival from December 21 to January 1, 2024, check out Hatta Cultural Nights where you can engage more closely with Hatta’s heritage through folkloric and artistic performances, Nabati poetry, and displays of the products of local artisans and other young talent.

The Hatta Festival is open daily, on weekdays from 3pm to 9pm and on weekends from 10am to 10pm.

For updates and more information, head to @visithatta