Sponsored: Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to the New Year with a trip to 1920s Osaka…

If you’re making plans for the final night of the year, then we’ve got a bunch of reasons why you should make the end of 2023 memorable at Mimi Kakushi. An evening of extravagance and celebration will bid farewell to 2023, with the elegant eatery taking guests on a trip to the 1920s, combining the taste of the East with the rhythm of the West. Celebrate timeless traditional and authentic flavours with a contemporary twist, as you dine on award-winning dishes.

Located at the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Mimi Kakushi is the perfect location to enjoy some incredible food and catch a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

On the culinary agenda, an incredible premium sharing set menu will feature Mimi Kakushi’s decadent and inventive Japanese food with a modern twist. Expect the chefs signature creations and seasonal additions to provide guests with a dining experience like no other, with only the finest ingredients available used, such as Japanese Pacific oysters, Otoro caviar nigiri, seafood gyozas, king crab and caviar.

The evening will begin from 8pm, where guests are welcomed to bring in the New Year. The event will cost Dhs1,100 per person for the sharing menu, although a la carte dining is also available from 6pm to 8pm with no minimum spend, or 8pm onwards with a minimum spend of Dhs950 per person.

All drinks are based on consumption, and as well as being able to order from the extensive beverage list usually available at this sleek hotspot, there’s a duo of must-try seasonal cocktails. Now seen among the best in the business on a global stage, the venue featured in The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2023 in 40th position, and was recognised as the best bar in the Middle East – so you know that you’re in safe hands.

Ensuring a lively vibe to have you partying until the early hours, the New Year’s Eve celebration will come with the sounds of a live DJ, as well as a pianist-singer who will be there to keep you jamming all night long.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, 8pm onwards, Dec 31, Dhs1,100 set menu, Dhs950 min spend on a la carte. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae. @mimikakushi