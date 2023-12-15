Sponsored: Seasonal celebrations to make this Christmas your most memorable yet…

Vida Hotels & Resorts are packing the personality into their festive celebrations this holiday season, inviting you to jingle and mingle your way to a whole host of parties, brunches, dinners and events that will take you through from Christmas Eve to New Year’s.

Whether you’re enjoying a festive family getaway in Umm Al Quwain, waistline-stretching Christmas feast at the Creek, or sparkling New Year’s Eve celebrations with fireworks views in Downtown, Vida Hotels & Resorts is here to fill your festive season with magical memory-making.

New Year’s Eve at Vida Downtown

Start your year with a sparkling celebration at 3IN1. With a strictly glitz and glam dress code, it’s the perfect opportunity to get your glad rags on and enjoy a night under the stars at this pretty poolside terrace. Dance the night away to live music, tuck into an array of perfectly plated bites, and sip on unlimited drinks as you count down to the new year. Packages start from Dhs599 for adults, with half price rates available if you’re bringing children aged six to 12, and discounts available for loyalty members of U by Emaar.

3IN1, Vida Downtown, 9pm to 1am, December 31, Dhs599 soft, Dhs899 house, 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12.

Christmas Day brunch at Vida Emirates Hills

Spend the big day of silly season at Vida Emirates Hills, with a brilliant brunch serving up all the Christmas classics. The three-hour package will see all-day dining restaurant Origins turned into a mini winter wonderland, complete with tinsel, baubles, and a brilliant Christmas tree. Whether you dine indoors to be closest to the live cooking stations, or make the terrace overlooking the greens your base, expect seasonal dishes, festive tunes and unlimited drinks. Best of all, snag yourself a discount if you’re a U by Emaar member.

Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, 1pm to 4pm, December 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs899 premium, 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12, under sixes free.

New Year’s Eve at Vida Creek Harbour

The New Year’s Eve party at Vida Creek Harbour will take over both the poolside and the Courtyard, and promises a decadent buffet of BBQ greats, plump oysters and fresh seafood. DJ tunes and photo ops add to the festive ambience.

The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, 9pm to 1am, December 31, Dhs899 soft, Dhs1,299 house, Dhs299 supplement for pool and deck and front facing tables, 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12, under sixes free.

Christmas Day brunch at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Get the celebrations going on December 25 with a festive Christmas Day brunch overlooking the picturesque Dubai Marina waters. On the Sixth – Terrace will be pairing seasonal bites with unlimited beverages and live entertainment, to ensure plenty of festive fun to get you merry. U by Emaar discounts are available for members.

On the Sixth – Terrace, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, 1pm to 5pm, December 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs899 bubbly, 50 per cent off aged six to 12, under sixes free.

Christmas Day Brunch at Vida Creek Beach

Delight in a family-friendly Christmas Brunch at Origins at Vida’s newest hotel, Vida Creek Beach. Expect a buffet of plentiful live cooking stations and a live DJ bringing the vibes.

Origins, Vida Creek Beach, 1pm to 5pm, December 25, Dhs389 soft, Dhs489 house, Dhs589 bubbly, 50 per cent off aged six to 12, under sixes free.

Christmas Day Brunch at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Make for the beach in Umm Al Quwain and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by the shore. Say no to snow and hello to sand as you tuck into Christmas classics – including an impressive array of desserts, then work off those cals by grooving to the top holiday tunes.

Origins, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, 1pm to 4.30pm, December 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, 50 per cent off aged six to 12, under sixes free.

New Year’s Eve at Manzil Downtown

Step into the New Year at The Courtyard at Manzil Downtown. This final night of the year soiree promises yummy bites, free-flowing drinks and a night filled with live music. You just need to bring your besties.

The Courtyard, Vida Downtown, 9pm to 12am, December 31, Dhs750 house, Dhs1,500 sparkling, 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12.

Find out more at vidahotels.com