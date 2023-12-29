They are: Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai…

The Kempinski portfolio is about to double in Dubai, with two the addition of two properties – Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, will now sit alongside the existing Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah. And it’s doing it all, as of January 1, 2024.

How is it achieving this doubling act in such a seemingly impossible time frame? Is it 3D printing the hotels? Have they been conducting construction in unbreached secrecy? Are they LEGO miniatures? Nope. It’s far more straightforward than that.

Change of Address

It’s part of a changeover project that will take two existing Address hotels, which were acquired by Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH), and have them rebranded as Kempinski properties. Those two Address hotels are – Address Boulevard which will become Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, and Address Dubai Mall which as of January 1, 2024 will become known as Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

Talking about the development, René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A. said: “This important milestone marks an enormous step forward for Kempinski and cements our role as one of the dominant luxury hotel brands in the Middle East”

“As one of the first luxury hotel companies to secure a foothold in the United Arab Emirates in the late 1990s, Kempinski has a well-established reputation for unsurpassed quality and service. Following a record year of performance, we will continue to grow our portfolio across the region in 2024 and beyond.”

What is in a name?

But how much will change at the properties? Beyond the branding, there will likely be some relatively seismic shifts in the F&B and spa services. We know that for example Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai will operate a modular dining experience, serving modern brasserie-style cuisine across The Living Room, The Kitchen, The Collection Room and The Dining Room, private dining areas, and an open-air terrace.

But we might have to wait until the new year before we get the full story.

Images: Provided