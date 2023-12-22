Sponsored: Avengers fans assemble…

If your Spidey-sense has been tingling recently, there might be a good reason for that.

Hawkeye residents will have spotted that Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena will be hosting a rootin’-Grootin’, Iron Man shootin’ all-action, Marvel spandextravaganza in January – and boy, does it look like a sight for Thor eyes. Marvel Universe LIVE, is being brought to Dubai, by the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, Feld Entertainment.

But at what cost?

There is a super selection of show timings between January 25 and February 4, 2024. Tickets are on sale now via the coca-cola-arena.com website and start at just Dhs165. But there’s more good news.

The deadline for getting hold of the hotly discounted Holiday Family Ticket bundles (for groups of four) has been bitten by a radioactive extension, and will now be available until January 1. It’s applicable on select shows for on Platinum, Gold, and Silver seating categories.

Wakanda show is it?

Marvel Universe Live features a Hulking great cast of 42 real-life heroes, performing stunts and spectacles of choreographed jaw-dropping awe, with a wardrobe of more than 100 costumes representing characters from The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy series of comics and movies. The narrativised performance takes us “from the Savage Land to New York City”, with presumably a considerable quantity of thwack, bang, wallop and wise-cracking along the way.

Your good guy line-up will include Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, and Drax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Universe LIVE! (@marvelontour)

And it wouldn’t be much of a show without a stellar cast of baddies too. Marvel Universe LIVE is perfectly balanced, as all things should be and villainy here is supplied by Loki, Nebula, Yondu, Green Goblin, Rhino, Black Cat and more.

With great power

The spectacular has been created to appeal fans of all ages. No Cap. So if you’re into any of the following – comics, movies, action, explosions, drama, sarcastic quips and killer one-liners, spandex, good triumphing over evil (which, let’s face it, is a massive red flag if you’re not), talking raccoons, visual effects, or motorbike stunts – you need to secure these tickets. And if there’s a gang of you, if you book before January 1, you can make some big savings.

Coca-Cola Arena, multiple timings between January 25 and February 4, 2024, priced from Dhs165. coca-cola-arena.com. @ses_live

Images: Provided