Iconic beachfront resort, Address Beach Resort is one of the coolest spots in Dubai to head to, and this is no different during the festive season.

Here are 4 ways to celebrate the festive season with Address Beach Resort

Christmas Brunch

On the big day, guests are invited to a lavish spread of culinary delights in a welcoming and joyful atmosphere. There will be plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained. It’s sure to put you in a festive mood.

For adults, it’s Dhs499 for the soft package and Dhs599 for the house package. Bringing the little ones? Children ages seven to 11 will receive a 50 per cent discount and kids under six can dine for free.

Festive Afternoon Tea

Fans of afternoon tea will enjoy this festive tantalising offering which takes place at The Lounge over the winter season. Your delightful treat will come with sweet and savoury bites which you can enjoy with a glass of sparkling tea. Want to visit last minute? No worries, it’s served on a walk-in basis.

The festive afternoon tea runs daily until December 30 from 3pm to 8pm and costs Dhs300 per set.

Gingerbread House Making

For those seeking family time, the magic of the holiday season comes together at The Restaurant’s Gingerbread House Making session. Little ones in particular will enjoy this holiday activity and they will be put to the test with their architectural ability while enjoying delicious sweet treats in the process.

The fun activity runs on December 22, 23, 25 and 26 and costs Dhs250 per set.

Turkey Takeaway

Take the stress out of the festive season and place an order for a turkey takeaway. You will get a succulent and all the delicious trimmings to make your festive feasting memorable. Ensure you place your order at least 24 hours in advance and pre-payment is required.

You have until December 26 to feast. Depending on the number of hungry festive feasters you are going to feed, it’s Dhs490 for a 5kg to 7kg turkey and Dhs790 for a 9kg to 12kg turkey.

To book, or to check out all the offerings, visit addresshotels.com