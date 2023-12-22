Sponsored: And you can shop it from the comfort of your sofa…

If you’ve got some last-minute shopping to do, then Mall of the Emirates is the place to head to. Whether you’re looking for a special something for your significant other, a gift for your parents, or a present to make the season memorable for your close friends, Mall of the Emirates has all of your recommendations right here.

Shop from the comfort of your sofa

Did you know you can access all of the stores at Mall of the Emirates with just the touch of a button?

The mall has launched a Digital Concierge service that allows you to shop at an array of 350 fashion, beauty, home, tech, and culinary stores without leaving the comfort of your home. Via an around-the-clock WhatsApp digital concierge service, you can pick out items, purchase them, and have them delivered to you within four hours.

Here’s the Mall of the Emirates festive gift guide.

Something sparkly: Damas pendant chain in 18K white gold with studded diamonds, Dhs2,705

Few things make someone feel special like jewellery, and this OneSixEight pendant necklace from Damas encapsulates exactly that. A symbol of the lucky number that promises a path to prosperity and success, it’s made from white gold and decorated elegantly with diamonds to add a touch of sparkle to any outfit.

For the fashionista: Bottega Veneta Rectangle Sunglasses, Dhs2,199

Offering both style and substance, these sophisticated Bottega Veneta sunglasses perfectly pair with any outfit. Adding an air of feminine charm thanks to their full-rim silhouette made from classic black premium acetate, they’re fitted with sleek gold metal arms embellished with the signature fringed ribbon detail, a glamourous statement of the Italian fashion house.

A gift they’ll treasure forever: Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Watch, Dhs41,600

A watch is for life, not just for Christmas, and any horology expert will recognise the craftsmanship in the boutique DEFY Skyline Skeleton, which comes in a 41mm steel octagonal case with a faceted bezel, featuring a silvery-grey open dial revisiting the emblematic Zenith four-pointed star. To demonstrate the versatility of the watch, a second strap comes with it, which is interchangeable with the steel bracelet.

For the tech lover: Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Blue Titanium, Dhs4,699

The latest iPhone is an essential for any content creator or Apple fan. The iPhone 15 Pro, available in a grown-up blue titanium, is the first iPhone with an aerospace-grade titanium design, a game-changing chip, and the most powerful iPhone camera system.

For your haircare specialist: Dyson Supersonic Vinca Gift in Blue, Dhs1,749

Create that salon-fresh look at home with Dyson cult high-spec styling tool. Available in an elegant blue, the hairdryer and multi-styling tool allows you to create effortless hairstyles.

