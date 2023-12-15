It’s all part of a huge new music festival on Saadiyat Island…

A duo of huge musical superstars are headed to Saadiyat Island this January, with Grammy Award winning Mariah Carey and iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli both set to perform in the capital.

Kicking off the first ever Saadiyat Nights, a three-month music festival that will bring a slew of musical superstars to the island, will be musical legend Mariah Carey on January 6.

The songbird supreme will belt out a string of her best loved hits from the decades, including Hero, One Sweet Day, and Always Be My Baby. Her performance, as all Saadiyat Nights performances will, will take place at a purpose-built open-air venue on Saadiyat Island, backdropped by the island’s beautiful vistas and cultural institutions.

Saadiyat Nights will also feature a performance from one of Iran’s most popular musical stars, GooGoosh, who will take to the Saadiyat stage on January 20. Billed as her last tour, it’s a final opportunity for fans to hear GooGoosh perform some of her biggest tracks from the last six decades.

Then on January 27, it’s the turn of world renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who returns to the capital for the first time since 2022. Fans can expect to hear a selection of the celebrated classical artist’s most iconic songs, including Time To Say Goodbye and Vivo Por Lei.

We’re promised that the three-month musical medley will bring plenty more international and regional talents to the Saadiyat Island shores, so we can’t wait to see who else performs as part of Saadiyat Nights.

Tickets

You can get your tickets for all three gigs now, starting from Dhs200 for bronze tickets. The tickets range all the way up to Dhs2,095 for diamond tickets that offer front row stage views. Tickets are available via ticketmaster.ae

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 to March 6, from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae