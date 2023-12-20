Sponsored: Festive offers, festive offers and more festive offers…

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park sure knows how to celebrate. This festive season, head over to the crowd favourite spot for a myriad of festive fun, including brunches, roasts, feasts, turkey takeaways and more. Whether for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or just general hotel offers, there’s something for everyone.

Saturday Christmas Brunch

This indulgent three-course Saturday Brunch includes delectable Christmas roasts and festive favorites with unlimited premium drinks, all accompanied by the lively beats of live entertainment. Available on December 23, from 1pm to 4pm. Premium package at Dhs279 and house package Dhs199.

Sunday Christmas Roast

This traditional Christmas Roast includes all the festive flavours you’d want to savour – turkey, beef, ham, or a delightful vegetarian option, all paired with one celebratory drink. Available on December 24, from 12pm till late. Priced at Dhs109.

Christmas Day Feast

Short and sweet – choose from a full Christmas feast with one drink or a two-course dinner complete with three delightful drinks. Available on December 25, from 12pm till late. Dhs119 for full Christmas dinner and one drink and Dhs199 for two course menu and three drinks.

Boxing Day Dinner

Celebrate Boxing Day with family, friends, loved ones and beyond. Indulge in a delectable Christmas Dinner with a complimentary drink followed by enchanting live entertainment in the evening. Available on December 26, from 4pm till late. Priced at Dhs119.

New Year’s Eve Party

This New Year’s Eve party has all the ingredients of a smashing fun celebration, with unlimited beverages, sharing platters, live entertainment and an outdoor garden area, all yours at Dhs399 per person. Bookings must be made in advance and paid in full. Tables will be allocated on a first come first serve booking basis. If you’re walking in, for Dhs100 on the door you’ll get complimentary one (1) beverage in standing room, subject to availability.

McGettigan’s, Dubai Science Park, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 4pm to 1am, Fri to Sun,12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 567 1400, @mcgettigansdsp

At the hotel…

The Christmas-themed Market Brunch

Enjoy family-friendly games and activities, live entertainment, Santa meet, greet and gift giving, festive carvery and deserts, and pool access amidst perfect outdoor weather. Grab a picnic basket and wander through a buffet garden with your family-favorite holiday dishes. Don’t miss this unforgettable holiday celebration. Reserve your spot now for a day of festivity, culinary delight and fun! Premium Beverages at Dhs399, house beverages at Dhs299 and non-alcoholic beverages at Dhs199. Kids eat for free.

New Year’s Eve ‘Under the Stars’

Head over to the Bubbles Pool Deck Garden at Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park for a magical outdoor gala dinner with the fireworks in view. Dhs449 for the premium package, Dhs349 for the house package and Dhs249 for the soft package. On December 31 from 8pm to 12am.

Turkey Takeaway

It’s the whole shebang with this one – enjoy your turkey orders with chipolata sausages wrapped in bacon, buttery brussels sprouts, honey roast carrots, rosemary, garlic and thyme roast potatoes, sage, onion and apricot butter stuffing, roast turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Available till the end of December. Dhs595 for turkey and

Dhs895 for turkey with trimmings. Pre-order 48 hours prior required.

