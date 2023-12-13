A New Year’s Eve experience that trumps them all…

New Year’s Eve is a bit of a drill. You party so hard you promise yourself you’ll never party again, and then basically do that every year. We’re here to tell you that New Year’s Eve in the capital is so much fun, you’ll never want the celebrations to end. Cheers to a new year!

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Located inside the Four Seasons Hotel, 99 Sushi serves a 14-course menu, including 99’s most-appreciated signatures such as the 99 katsu sando with Kobe A5. The meal is paired with free-flowing drinks until midnight, when guests will be offered a free glass of bubbly as a prelude to the lavish after-party.

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Dhs1,199 dining room, Dhs1,499 window seat, Dhs1,999 terrace. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Al Raha Beach Hotel

There’s a glamourous masquerade theme to the New Year’s Eve festivities at Al Raha Beach’s La Piscine Restaurant & Pool Bar this year. Ring in 2024 with live cooking stations, and an array of flamboyant entertainment like a light show, belly dancers and a Cuban band. Plus, there’s a glass of bubbly to toast at midnight.

Al Raha Beach, 8pm to 1am, Dhs575 soft, Dhs775 house, 50 per cent off children aged five to 12, under 4s free. Tel: (0)56 545 0145. @alrahabeachhotel

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Say goodbye to 2023 in style with a dinner at José by Pizzaro, as you savour delicious tapas and Spanish wine. As the countdown to 2024 begins, enjoy free access to the obsrevation deck at 300, Abu Dhabi’s highest vantage point so you can take in breathtaking views of the city as we big adieu to the year that was.

José by Pizzaro, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, 5pm to 12am, form Dhs500. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Toast to the arrival of 2024 with a delectable set menu at Café Milano. A bold five course menu of Chef Delfino Chiarello’s signatures promises dishes such as carpaccio di cernia e caviar, braised wagyu beef and more. After dinner, it’s eyes to the skies on the terrace for the fireworks.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Al Maryah, 6pm to 1am, Dhs890 indoor, Dhs990 outdoor, Dhs440 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. fourseasons.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

It’s all glitz and glamour at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s masquerade-themed gala dinner within the Grand Ballroom. Get ready for a night filled with live performances and a stunning firework display to usher in the New Year.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 1am, Dhs600 soft, Dhs800 house. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

The popular Yas Island hotel hosts a Roaring Twenties-themed poolside buffet this NYE with a prime view of the fireworks over Yas Bay. Hot dishes are served alongside non-stop entertainment.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 7.30pm to 1am, Dhs700 soft, Dhs900 premium, Dhs375 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The elegant all-day dining eatery White puts on a decadent New Year’s Eve buffet dinner across its indoor restaurant and alfresco terrace. Tuck into an international buffet with live stations, free-flowing drinks, and be amazed by live entertainment as you build up to the stroke of midnight.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, 8pm to 12am, Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,300 house, Dhs1,400 premium, Dhs600 children aged four to 11, under 4s free. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Lexx

Toast to 2024 and soak in the shimmering West Corniche views as Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi hosts an NYE cocktail party on the terrace at Lexx. The adults-only NYE celebration offers Palace view seating with a dance floor and live entertainment.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, 10pm to 2am, Dhs1,100. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @lexx.abudhabi

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Get ready for an epic send off, filled with live music, crazy antics, and non-stop fun at Lock, Stock & Barrel Abu Dhabi. This stalwart pub is going out with a big bonanza on the final night of the year, complete with free-flowing beverages, bites, and front row seats to epic firework show on Yas Bay.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 9pm to 1am, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 423 8308. @lockstockabudhabi

LPM Abu Dhabi

Diners looking to celebrate with exquisite food and beautiful views of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah island are welcome to party at LPM and enjoy its a la carte menu. This year’s celebration is themed ‘Titanic Extravaganza’ and festivities begin from 6pm.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm onwards, Dhs1,000 minimum spend (indoors), Dhs1,200 minimum spend (outdoors). Tel: (0)2 692 9600. lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi goes all white for its annual NYE celebration. Expect thrilling entertainment from the resort’s resident DJs, dance performances and an international buffet. Don’t forget to wear all white.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,700 premium, Dhs1,000 children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. parkhyattabudhabi.com

Park Rotana

Enjoy New Year’s Eve under the stars at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi. Gather with your besties by the poolside, and tuck into a buffet that includes a sushi and sake bar, a carvery station, oyster and caviar bar, and a decadent array of desserts. It’s washed down with signature cocktails and house drinks, and paired with the sounds of a live band and DJ Frankey on the decks.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, 8pm to midnight, party until 3am, Dhs649 house, Dhs799 premium. Tel: (0)2 657 3335. rotana.com

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Bid farewell to 2023 under a blanket of stars at a magical celebration in The Courtyard. A live band provides entertainment all evening as guests dine. Young revelers will enjoy a dedicated kid’s area where they can play throughout the evening.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,550 premium, Dhs2,024 bubbly, Dhs600 children four to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 895 8700. anantara.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Aqua at Rosewood Abu Dhabi invites guests to embark on a journey into the new year at its extravagant gala dinner. Featuring a delectable brunch concept and multiple live stations including a cold seafood station, carving station, raw fish bar and buffet, accompanied by four and a half hours of free-flow beverages.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm to 12am, Dhs855 house, Dhs955 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 813 5520. rosewoodhotels.com

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Ring in 2024 in spectacular fashion at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, with a New Year’s Eve Gala. Fill your boots at the buffet dinner with live cooking stations, paired with an array of beverages from the free-flowing menu. As the clock strikes midnight, celebrate with a complimentary glass of sparkling to toast the New Year, while dancing to the timeless tunes of a Michael Bublé tribute act.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, 7pm to midnight, Dhs350 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs175 children five to 12 years, under-fours free. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. viyagolf.com/festive/sbgc

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Step into a glamorous restaurant setting for an intimate New Year’s Eve celebration at Catch. An indulgent five-course sharing menu of signatures awaits, while enjoying gorgeous Marina views. Live entertainment adds a further touch of luxury to an unforgettable evening.

The St Regis Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs800 soft, Dhs1,100 house, Dhs1,500 sparkling, 50 per cent off children under 12. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. catchatthestregis.com

The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Shimmer and shine is the theme of the sparkling New Year’s Eve celebration at pan-Asian hotspot, Sontaya. Tuck into the rich flavours of the East, sip on free-flowing drinks, and bop to the sounds of DJ Nurai.

The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, 8pm to 12am, Dhs600 soft, Dhs700 house (indoor), Dhs700 soft, Dhs800 house (outdoor), Dhs250 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 498 8443. sontayaabudhabi.com

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill

A five-course set menu is served a Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas’s delightful Turtle Bay with entertainment courtesy of a live band and DJ. After midnight, continue the party down at Hamilton’s Gastropub or Nasma Beachfront Bar.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, 7.30pm to 11.45pm, Dhs975 soft, Dhs 1,250 house, Dhs1,550 premium, Dhs450 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana

The WB Abu Dhabi

Welcome the arrival of 2024 at The Overlook, the buzzing rooftop lounge at The WB Abu Dhabi, where guests can take in breathtaking vistas of Yas Marina and Yas Bay. Foodies will enjoy unlimited grub while sipping bottomless beverages. As the clock strikes midnight and 2024 dawns, partygoers can groove to the beats of a live DJ and dance their way into the new year.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 8.30pm to 1.30am, Dhs285 premium, Dhs400 French bubbly. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Yas Links Abu Dhabi

With uninterrupted views over the mangroves and the Abu Dhabi skyline, the Hickory’s Terrace is a great shout for NYE with a sumptuous buffet, including theatrical cooking stations and unlimited drinks. Live performances provide the entertainment before a firework display lights up the sky.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 9pm onwards, Dhs285 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs143 children five to 12 years, under-fours free. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. viyagolf.com/festive/ylad

Images: Supplied/ Getty