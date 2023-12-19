6 dope New Year's Eve parties you won't want to miss in Dubai

Big names, big fireworks…

As far as New Year’s Eve goes, Dubai sure does know how to put on a good show – which goes hand in hand with all of the incredible parties that the city always hosts. If you’re looking for a 2023 send off that is a little bit more wild than your dinner and a firework display, then this is the list for you.

Here are 6 of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in Dubai.

Rudimental and Sigala

Zero Gravity knows how to throw a party, but at New Year, they go all out. This year will be no exception with the welcome return of their epic New Year’s Eve festival, complete with a trio of headline acts: Rudimental, Sigala and Nathan Dawe

Zero Gravity New Years Eve Beach Festival, Zero Gravity Dubai, Sunday December 31, 8pm to 3am, regular tickets from Dhs199, all-inclusive tickets from Dhs999, for VIP tables call Tel: (0)4 399 0009 or (0)55 500 9111. 0-gravity.ae

Sting

The musical journey will see fans of this Englishman [not] in New York bring his Message in a Bottle to Fields of Gold at the iconic Palm Jumeirah hotel. With Every Breath You Take, you’ll be taken on a nostalgic journey through Sting’s diverse musical repertoire as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner on December 31.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Dec 31, from Dhs6,500. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com/nye

John Newman

The Brit star will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In.

John Newman at Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixopremiumdubai

Sebastian Ingrosso

One-part of the iconic, Swedish House Mafia, DJ Sebastian Ingrosso will be heading to the desert for a spectacular New Year’s Eve party at Terra Solis. The evening promises to set the desert alight with a show like no other. The best part? tickets start from as little as Dhs250.

Sebastian Ingrosso, Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, tickets from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Underground

Ringing in the New Year and rounding out the 2023 Soho Garden Festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The record label, Upperground will be bringing their list of A-List performers, We’re talking Arbat, Argy and many more. Tickets are already on sale via platinumlist.net and are priced from Dhs200.

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, 8pm, Dec 31, from Dhs200. @sohogardenfestival

Fedde Le Grand

If you’re the kind of person who would prefer to sink your toes into the sand than wear a black tie and have heels on all night – then this is the New Year’s Eve celebration for you. The incredible Fedde Le Grand will make his way to Barasti Beach for a massive New Year’s Eve 2023.

Fedde Le Grand at Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Water Park, Sun Dec 31, doors open 8pm, tickets start from Dhs150 inclusive of one drink. dubai.platinumlist.net @barastibeach