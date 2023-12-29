This architectural marvel in the capital will now welcome visitors round-the-clock…

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque but have been struggling to find a suitable time, we have good news for you.

Abu Dhabi’s own architectural wonder is now open to visitors 24 hours a day, with additional night tours being launched as part of the 16th anniversary celebrations of the mosque’s opening. That means, whether you work unsteady hours, are on a quick overnight transit stop in the city, or just prefer to visit after sundown, you can tour the marvellous landmark at your convenience.

The new initiative, called the Sura Evening Cultural Tours, will host visitors at the Grand Mosque from 10pm to 9am, offering you the unique opportunity to tour the beautiful site outside of regular hours. Tours can be taken in 14 international languages and also include options for the visually-impaired and hearing-impaired. They are priced at Dhs20 per visitor and can accommodate up to 20 guests per tour group.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a premier landmark in the UAE, as the country’s largest mosque. In addition to being a place of worship in the capital for daily Islamic prayers, it is also a leading icon among tourists and travellers, welcoming visitors from across the country, region and around the globe.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours, day tours free of charge, night tours Dhs20. @szgmc_ae

