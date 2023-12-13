Sponsored: Out with the old, in with the new…

Set against the backdrop of the vibrant Dubai skyline, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Deck Se7en has emerged with a chic facelift and an alluring Mediterranean menu, setting the stage for a newly elevated alfresco experience.

Reimagined Ambiance

Deck Se7en, now outfitted in a new modern Mediterranean aesthetic, invites guests to bask in a lively ambience. Plush lounges and lush greenery against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Al Arab create an idyllic setting for unwinding with loved ones.

Gastronomic Delights

The revamped menu at Deck Se7en promises elevated new Mediterranean flavours. From starters to chef’s creations like baked chicken, veggie lasagna, and a catch of the day, each dish delivers a burst of coastal delight. For those longing for the essence of the Mediterranean, the Greek sharing Mediterranean moments platter is an invitation to travel through your tastebuds to sun-drenched shores.

Cap off the feast with desserts like tiramisu, classic cheesecake, or decadent baked custard cream.

Al Fresco Sunset Hours

As the sun dips below the horizon, Deck Se7en is the perfect spot for alfresco sunset hours. Embrace the stunning sunset views while sipping on a range of refreshing drinks.

For only Dhs30, indulge in Italian aperitifs or refreshing cocktails like the Sunset Aperitivo, a fusion of Hibiscus-infused gin, lavender, and rose. Alternatively the Rose and White Pepper Negroni features rose-infused gin, lavender, and Campari.

From the tranquil setting to the exquisite Mediterranean cuisine, every visit promises to be a laid-back, fun-filled experience.

Deck Se7en, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Sheikh Zayed Road, Opposite Mashreq Metro Station. Tel: (0)56 999 4822. novoteldubaialbarsha.com/

Images: Supplied