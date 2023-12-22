Sponsored: Celebrating in the tallest building in the Middle East…

The perfect setting, sweeping, stunning views, all the luxury, gourmet dining and exclusive entertainment – that’s what Atmosphere Burj Khalifa is all about. Sitting atop the tallest building in the Middle East, it’s the place to be to celebrate the festive season in true, opulent style.

Boxing Day Brunch

Three hours of brunch style menu dining and free flow of food and drinks sounds like the perfect way to celebrate Boxing day. On December 26, indulge in this extended celebration as resident DJ Eddy keeps you entertained all night long. Priced at Dhs600 per person for food only, Dhs795 for the non-alcohol package, Dhs1,050 for the alcohol package with sparkling wine and Dhs1,250 for the premium alcohol package with champagne. From 12.30pm to 5pm. Last order at 4pm.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

This New Year’s Eve celebration start off with a canape reception in the lounge, with 12 canapes per person and a la carte beverages. The nine-course gala dinner in the restaurant follows next with a seasonal truffle and caviar tasting menu and a la carte beverages. Live entertainment and a screening of the Burj Khalifa fireworks completes the experience. Expect to see a three-piece band, a burlesque show, a DJ and saxophone. Priced at Dhs3,950 per window table and Dhs3,250 for a non-window table. Window table guaranteed for the canapes in the lounge.

The most expensive New Year’s Eve package in the UAE

This uber exclusive package clocks at a whopping Dhs1M. Ring in the new year at the private conservatory, with a capacity for 16 to 18 people. A 12-canape reception, a nine-course tasting menu, drinks, the most exclusive 6L Rose Gold Foiled Dom Perignon Magnum Rose 2010 and Ultra-premium Large format of Super Tuscans and dedicated entertainment – it the perfect send off to 2023.

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Images: Supplied