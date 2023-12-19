Sponsored: It’s the perfect place for the whole family to enjoy…

The final night of the year is fast approaching, and if you’re yet to make plans, the New Year’s Eve Gala at Jumeirah Golf Estates is here to tick all of your boxes.

Taking place on December 31 at the pretty Palm Tree Court and neatly manicured Palm Lawn, it’s a memorable family-friendly affair that brings the decadence to the final night of the year. The festivities begin soon after sunset at 7pm and it’s a dress to impress occasion, so be sure to go glam. You’ll be welcomed into a lavish cocktail reception in the courtyard to start, before retreating to the lawn for an opulent dinner.

On the culinary front, it’s a no-expense-spared menu of exquisite dining options. Slurp down Fine de Claire oysters, go back for seconds of the salmon sashimi or California maki, and fill your plate with the indulgent truffle labneh. For mains, a perfectly grilled tenderloin is the star of the show, or opt for a veggie option with the delightful mushroom ravioli. To end things on a sweet note, a dessert buffet of the pastry chef’s finest creations await.

To pair with the lavish menu, guests can opt either for the house drinks package for Dhs965, or upgrade to the Prosecco package for Dhs1,225, where you’ll get all of the signature drinks in the house package, plus free-flowing bubbles. The open bar is available for seven hours, until 2am.

There’s also a children’s package to ensure your little ones aren’t left out, priced at Dhs330 for those aged five to 12.

As well as the food and drink, guests are invited to hit the dancefloor and enjoy all the best pop hits from across the decades spun by the DJ. He’ll be joined by an entertaining ABBA tribute act, who’ll have all the Dancing Queens on their feet on the final night of the year. And as the clock strikes 12, Jumeirah Golf Estates will put on their very own firework show, illuminating the sky in style.

Palm Court Lawn, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 7pm to 2am, Dec 31, Dhs965 house, Dhs1,225 sparkling, Dhs330 children aged five to 12. dubaigolf.com