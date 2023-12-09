Sponsored: Above Eleven has curated an unmissable festive season experience for you and yours…

Hold on to your Santa hats and get your holiday spirit in top gear, because a roaring festive season is in the offing at Above Eleven Dubai. This What’s On Dubai-voted, high-energy cocktail bar invites you to escape the crowds and lose yourself to seasonal splendour, at this peerless series of celebrations as you take in unmatched views of the iconic Dubai fireworks which are renowned for their ability to draw crowds from all over the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Above Eleven Dubai (@aboveelevendubai)

True to its name, ‘Rising above it All’ will present party-goers with an enchanting blend of fervent Latin American spirit, razor-sharp Japanese precision and classic New York soul. Native to the Dubai nightlife scene, a captivating live entertainment experience will elevate the energy on the floor, with rhythmic beats from a skilled percussionist accompanying the vibrant tunes of a live DJ.

Christmas Eve

At Feliz Navidad on Christmas Eve, arrive in your best festive attire as you’re about to be dazzled by a tantalising four-course meal on a breathtaking experience carefully curated against the backdrop of Dubai’s glittering skyline. Packages include a four-course sharing menu with soft drinks, house drinks and cocktails for Dhs550 a guest, Dhs450 for a four-course sharing menu with soft and house beverages included and Dhs350 for the four-course sharing menu with soft drinks.

New Year’s Eve

When you’re back on your feet and ready to ring in New Year, come by Above Eleven on December 31 and celebrate amid Latin flair and festive fare at their New Year’s Eve Fiesta from 8pm to 12.30am. Peruvian Japanese fusions await in a share menu apt for the occasion, but if it’s à la carte prospects that have you lining up, you’re going to be digging in to maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi and the in-house special, honshu maki rolls from 12.30 to 2am. For a more elaborate Anticuchos selection, you’re introduced to chicken, premium black angus beef and more, and grilled delights such as the Cauliflower Al Josper and exquisite lobster will also make an appearance at the party before you welcome 2024 with stunning views of the city’s fireworks.

Restaurant dining at Dhs1,750 would be inclusive of a five-course sharing menu, house drinks and bubbly, while the bar and lounge would run you Dhs1000 if you choose to order from the à la carte menu. At the terrace, soak in wonderful December weather for Dhs2000 a guest, and for the seat with the best view in the house, a terrace window seat comes with a minimum spend of Dhs2,500 per person for the à la carte menu experience. Show up in your smart casuals, or traditional wear.

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai, www.aboveelevendubai.com