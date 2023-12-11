They’re back and about to rock you like a hurricane…

German rock supergroup Scorpions have just been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 17, 2024, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour, and to mark the 40th anniversary of their album of the same name.

Before you wince at ‘2024’, let us remind you the show is only five months away.

The timeless Hanover-based hard rockers, known for super hits such as ‘Rock You like A Hurricane’, ‘Wind of Change’, ‘Still Loving You’, ‘Big City Nights’ and many more, are all set to bring their signature arena-shaking guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals, that will ring out to the depths of the Etihad Arena’s seating chart.

Scorpions have become one of the most iconic rock and metal brands of all time, after close to six decades (no typo there) of playing immortal hits. Formed in 1965, the iconic band became a sensation for their influential lyrics that reflected remarkable developments in Germany during the time. Their record-shattering success is illustrated in metrics such as the sales of 120 million records and with ‘Wind of Change’ crossing the 1 billion view mark on YouTube.

Rock and metal fans in the capital and beyond will be brought to their feet by the rock quintet, comprising founder Rudolf Schenker, lead vocalist Klaus Meine, Matthias Jabs on rhythm guitar, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee.

Let your enthusiasm take over and grab your tickets, as pre-sales begin this Tuesday, December 12 at noon, and general sales are on December 13 from 12pm, only on livenation.me

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, 2024. Tickets from Dhs195 on livenation.me. @scorpions

