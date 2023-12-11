The winter season keeps them coming…

When you’re looking for a winter sun destination with beautiful beaches, fun-filled attractions and unmissable dining experiences, few compare to the UAE. Just ask this bunch of famous faces, who’ve all headed to our shores this week…

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)



Hollywood power couple Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley headed to Abu Dhabi for the Grand Prix, but stuck around to enjoy the emirate for a few days afterwards. The pair shared snaps at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as well as from the St Regis helipad while enjoying a stunning sunset.

Steven Segal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charcoal Garden (@charcoaldxb_)

Media City’s Charcoal Garden is an unlikely celeb hotspot, but this laidback shisha spot sure seems to attract the superstars. This week, Hollywood legend Steven Segal was in town, happily posing with team members in a snap shared to the restaurant’s Instagram.

Busta Rhymes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skinnyloop (@officialskinnyloop)

In town to headline at Sole DXB which took place over the weekend, Busta Rhymes made a post-gig pit-stop at Blu Dubai, the Habtoor City superclub, after his epic performance.

Lewis Hamilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Is there anything this sportsman can’t do? Fresh from finishing up the F1 season in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton was one of the first people to ride the waves at Surf Abu Dhabi, a soon-to-open new attraction on Hudayriyat Island. And from the looks of this video, he’s quite the pro…

Amber Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M B E R T U R N E R 🤍 (@amberturnerx)

The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner is a frequent Dubai visitor, and her latest trip has seen her share snaps from hotspots including CouCou, Atlantis The Royal and Drift Beach.

Courtney Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COURTNEY GREEN (@courtneymegz)

Another reality TV star who’s enjoyed a Dubai vacation this week is Courtney Green. Alongside pal Amber Turner, the ladies have enjoyed trips to Kyma, Asia Asia and Ling Ling, according to snaps shared to Instagram.