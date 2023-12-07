A festival with plenty of sole…

Another year, another chance to check out newly launched streetwear lines, discover sneakers you never knew existed, cheer from the bleachers at a basketball game, party hard with hip-hop stars and hang out with all the cool kids…

From footwear, fashion, culture, and a killer hip-hop music line-up, the schedule across the three-day, two-night festival is packed.

Here are the highlights you don’t want to miss…

Music

Busta Rhymes

Born Trevor George Smith Jr, Busta Rhymes is a rap icon who broke the mold to become a major hip-hop legend. He emerged from the gritty streets of East Flatbush with a fire in his soul and a passion for rhymes that would change the course of hip-hop history.

Bursting onto the scene in the early ‘90s as a founding member of the iconic Leaders of the New School, he quickly became a force to be reckoned with. His lightning-fast delivery, unparalleled stage presence, and revolutionary style elevated him to the upper echelons of rap royalty. He didn’t just ride the wave of hip-hop; he created his own tidal wave. With groundbreaking albums like The Coming, When Disaster Strikes, and Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front, he shattered conventions, pushing the boundaries of what rap could be.

Hear him live as he headlines Sole DXB on Sunday, December 10.

Tickets can be bought here.

More unmissable music events

Joining the legendary Sole DXB lineup on Saturday, December 9 will be Jadakiss (photo above left), who is set to make his UAE debut on the festival’s main stage, in addition to the enigmatic Tobe Nwigwe. Sudanese American ODDISEE who is known for merging elements of jazz and funk will also be performing as well as the master of instrumental hip hop and composition DJ Shadow. Also gracing the main stage is Nadine El Roubi (photo above right) Sudanese singer, songwriter, and rapper based in Cairo, and one of the region’s most prominent hip-hop and neo-soul forces.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, December 10 prior to Busta Rhymes’ headlining gig, elite lyricist Joey Bada$$ is set to captivate the audience on the main stage, as is Turkish rapper Lil Zey, Sudanese-born artist Soulja, global artistic visionary Sampa the Great, and Syrian American rapper and spoken word poet Omar Offendum.

Fashion

If you know your streetwear then you’ll know that big brands often choose Sole to launch new lines.

Look out for impressive stands from the likes of Adidas, Fred Perry, Asics, Aape and Crocs, as well exciting new lines from the Anti Social Social Club, Istanbul-based streetwear brand Les Benjamins, and many more. Independent labels are put on a par with the global stalwarts and some local names to watch include Kazna Asker, Bayan Dahdah and Engy Mahdy.

Food

Alongside the music and fashion, Sole DXB will be full of street food stands offering the best of Dubai’s homegrown scene. Come hungry and join the queues for Japanese bites at Goldfish, Mexican bowls at Taqado, sublime sandwiches from Rascals, and the patty kings themselves Pickl among a plethora of other local champs.

Talks

In addition to the heavyweight music line-up and stellar streetwear collection, Sole DXB will host a series of talks and conversations, hosted by some of the biggest names in design, culture, fashion and music. Don’t miss Nigel Sylvester, the world-renowned BMX athlete as he discusses how one bike led him to pursue a lifetime in philanthropy.

Then there’s Karl Kani a man of many iconic firsts: the first to develop the baggy jean concept, the first fashion company to employ an all-black sales force and the first designer to tie fashion, music and culture together.

Plus, hear Palestinian-born Maen Hammad as he discusses the Palestinian skate scene and his dedication as a human rights campaigner.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Fri 3pm to 11.30pm, Sat 1.30pm to 11.30pm, Sun 1.30pm to 11.30pm, prices from Dhs175 to Dhs795 (stage front weekend pass), under 10s free. sole.digital

Images: Sole DXB