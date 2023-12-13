Spend NYE at Huqqa Dubai Mall for unbeatable Burj Khalifa views

Sponsored: Ring in the new year with a record-breaking laser and firework show at Huqqa…

As the curtain falls on another year, there’s no place quite like Huqqa Dubai Mall to bid adieu to the old and usher in the new. This New Year’s Eve, Huqqa invites you to an unforgettable celebration, promising a symphony of music, mesmerizing dance, and front-row seats to the spectacular Burj Khalifa fireworks display.

The festivities at Huqqa kick off with the rhythmic beats of a live DJ, followed by a captivating violin performance, and live dance performances, that will have you dancing your way into the early hours of 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

What sets Huqqa Dubai Mall apart is its strategic location near the fountain, offering a limited-access, prime spot with an unobstructed view of the iconic Burj Khalifa. As the clock inches towards midnight, the anticipation builds, placing you in the perfect position to witness the sky adorned with a breathtaking display of fireworks.

On the menu, guests can tuck into crowd-pleasing dishes and authentic Turkish flavours including Wagyu doner burger, seafood linguini, oyster platter, lamb lokum, truffle mushroom risotto, gold edition black onyx ribeye, and more. All washed down with delicious signature mocktails from Irish coffee to Aperol Spritz.

How to book

For those who would like to sit indoors, prices start from Dhs1,000 per person. Alternatively, for the outdoors with epic views of Burj Khalifa fireworks, prices start from Dhs2,000 per person. There’s no better place to be when the clock strikes twelve than Huqqa Dubai, ensuring the perfect Dubai-style celebration. For reservations, contact the team on 800 48772 or via email at reservation@huqqa.com Huqqa, third floor, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai, December 31 from 8pm. Tel: (800) 48772. @huqqame

Images: Provided