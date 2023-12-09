Sponsored: Spin the wheel with your fingers crossed…

An advent calendar is a gift that keeps on giving during the festive season. If you love them as much as we do, head on over to Al Ghurair Centre where festive shoppers have a chance to walk home with some super cool prizes from the top brands in the mall.

As it’s Christmas, you most likely will be at the mall to get those presents, festive decorations and more. If you spend Dhs300, you can spin the wheel at the mall. Keep those fingers crossed because if the wheel lands on ‘Open the Box’, you will be able to unlock the advent calendar holding the coveted prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Ghurair Centre (@alghuraircentre)

To make it easier, the receipts don’t have to be all from the same store, meaning you can combine your bills for a chance to win – so hold on to those receipts.

The brands include Marks & Spencer vouchers, Brands for Less, Chinese Star Restaurant dining vouchers, Hour Choice, Rivoli Eyezone, The Face Shop, Centrepoint and more. As we draw closer to Christmas, the prizes become even more enticing, with the final four days featuring grand offerings such as Adidas vouchers, electronic gadgets, and much more.

For the little ones…

For families shopping with their little ones in tow, you can meet Santa and his cheerful elves from December 15 to 25. Be ready to capture the smiles on their face as Santa gifts them some special goodies. Furthermore, the mall will be decked out in decorations paired with enchanting holiday music.

You will even be able to snap up a 25 per cent discount at Glitch where your little ones will have plenty of fun.

But wait, there’s more…

Stay tuned to Al Ghurair’s social media channels from December 17 to 22 for a chance to win prizes. Pssst… this is your cue to turn on notifications.

Good luck shoppers!

@alghuraircentre