Pad up and mark your guard, because Season 2 of the DP World International League T20 arrives in the UAE this January. This electrifying sporting blockbuster promises some of the biggest brands in world cricket, as they bring years of experience and a sizzling repertoire of shots to the 22 yard-strip in a contest that will be staged across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah with the final being played at the iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Dubai International Stadium on February 17.

Come down and fill the seats with friends, family and just about any cricket enthusiast you know in town, as the region’s biggest T20 fiesta is set to wow you with the defending champions Gulf Giants taking on hosts Sharjah Warriors in the opening clash on January 19, 2024.

If you thought the electrifying action and excitement was limited to the turf, think again because the ILT20 is packed with entertaining programming including skilled dance-offs, meet-and-greet opportunities that will make your dreams come true and even a cricketing contest for fans on the official game pitches. Grassroots initiatives are the ideal platform for tomorrow’s biggest names in the game, and in this spirit, a first-of-its-kind opportunity for budding cricketers between ages 7 to 11 awaits.

Who’s behind the grill?

You name it, and they’re showing up. Caribbean six machines like Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell are ready to wield the willow, as is Aussie southpaw David Warner. Marquee household names like Shaheen Afridi and Trent Boult will go at batters with searing pace and deceptive swing. Impressed? Over 84 international and 24 UAE players will feature in the DP World International League T20 come January.

DP World International League T20, January 19 to February 17 2024, tickets from Dhs20 at virginmegastore.me.@ilt20official

