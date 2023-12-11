It was one of the few public beaches in the Al Sufouh area…

Secret Beach, also known as Black Palace Beach, has long been a popular spot for Dubai residents in the know looked for a chilled-out beach day. But if you’re planning to head to this stretch of sand, take note: It’s currently closed to the public.

The beach has been barricaded up for the last few days, and is no longer accessible for the public. As per signs at the beach, which is located in Al Sufouh opposite Dubai College, the beach closure is temporary, but at the moment there’s no word as to when the beach will reopen.

Hidden behind a row of palm trees (hence the name Secret Beach), this stretch of sand might not have been the easiest to find, but it had become a popular spot for residents packing picnics, coming for sunset, or just enjoying a day in the sun. There were no amenities, no showers, no food trucks, so it could be that the beach is temporarily closed for upgrades, but we’ll have to wait to find out more.

For now, those looking for free public beaches in Dubai will need to head to one of the beaches nearby. For Ain Dubai views and plentiful amenities, JBR is a popular spot. You can rent loungers on the sand, or just pack your own beach chair or towel and enjoy a day by the shore without spending a dirham.

If you head the other way, Kite Beach and Sunset Beach are just beyond the Burj Al Arab, and blend into one another. You come to Sunset Beach first, which – as the name suggests – come with particularly epic ends to the day. Then beyond that, Kite Beach offers plenty to do, from yoga to volleyball and plenty of kite surfing. But it’s not just about water sports – there’s also a beach library, shopping and a number of food outlets to get your midday snacks.