It’s beginning to look a lot like Woofmas…

There are plenty of festive activities for humans, but sadly, you have to keep your pups at home. However, at Dogventure Woofmas Fiesta, they are given priority because they too need a sprinkle of joy for being a good boy/girl this year.

This weekend on Saturday, December 23, you and your tail-wagging family members are invited to join in on a festive paw-ty at Dogventure HQ where Christmas vibes are sure to be felt. The event runs from 4pm to 8pm and the best news, is there’s no ticket needed.

Your fun-packed evening will include games and all of your favourite vendors including Yuup, Wunderdog, Furrytales, Auggie Attire, Happy Woof, Tails ‘n’ Treats and The Woof Bakery.

And of course, your furry family member will be able to jump in the pool and they can partake in the agility courses.

And there’s more…

The festive week at Dogventure calls for a Christmas special week where your pups will be able to enjoy their own ring-tingling fun.

Thursday, December 21 | Christmas balloons: Dogs will be able to play with festive-themed balloons

Friday, December 22 | December Snow Park: The outdoor dog park will be filled with snow for our furry friends to enjoy

Saturday, December 23 | Christmas bandanas: All dogs at the daycare will wear Christmas-themed bandanas

Sunday, December 24 | Christmas reindeer: All dogs at the daycare will dress up as reindeer

Monday, December 25 | Christmas Day: Dogs will get to meet Santa and take photos with him and receive treats

Tuesday, December 26 | Santa Vet: All pups will get checked up by Santa Vets at the clinic to ensure they are healthy going into 2024.

You will need to book your pups in advance on 058 222 0491, or 04 702 6999.

Dogventure Dubai, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 702 6999, @dogventurehq

Images: Unsplash