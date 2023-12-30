If you’re always craving a cup of tea like we are…

We’ve noticed the trend a lot this year, and we’re sure you have too. Pull up to the hottest hotels in town, and you have as many people enjoying the lobby as there are visiting renowned restaurants. Lobby lounges are ‘in’, and here are a few must-visit ones in the capital.

Majlis Lounge

Head over to the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Majlis Lounge and enjoy their ‘A Sense of Place Afternoon Tea’. Their thoughtfully curated menus feature tea, scones and a whole lot more with regional specials like the sweet layered Baklava with Gold Ice Cream, as you take in breathtaking views of the capital. You’re spoiled for choice, with Al Ain date scones, plain scones and finger sandwiches featuring ingredients like smoked salmon, beef bresaola, and Romesco spread, that pull out all the stops. The dessert menu flexes its muscle, with a long list including the Apricot Paradise, chocolate coated dates, passion fruit merengue and a whole lot more. Your menus include the Classic English Afternoon Tea, The Vegan Experience, and one curated for strict vegetarians (but no less tantalising). Just make sure to book 48 hours in advance, if your party includes 5 or more.

Majlis Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 12:00am daily, Dhs210 with tea, Dhs 230 with sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com

Chai Lobby Lounge

The Pearl Rotana Capital Centre’s chic and modern Chai Lobby Lounge is a great place to grab a cup (or several) of tea. Enjoy a selection of refreshing beverages, delicious sweets and dreamy desserts in a calm, relaxing ambience after a long week. Or just any day of the week, since they’re open for business daily and tea is a great idea seven days a week. Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs20, 7:00am to 8:00pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 307 5553, saffron.pearl@rotana.com Lobby Lounge at the Rixos Marina

Come through the iconic arch of the Rixos Marina to enjoy a wonderful cup of tea at their lobby lounge. You can pick from a selection of teas, coffees (we personally love their Turkish coffee), burgers, pasta, desserts, pastries and chocolate mousse, to name a few specialties. Their afternoon tea is one to watch out for, and you can enjoy it reservation-free from 3:00pm to 7:00pm every day. While you raise your cup to your lips, make sure to also raise your eyes to the ceiling, because their Turkish architecture is truly spellbinding.

Lobby Lounge, Rixos Marina, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours, seven days a week, Dhs179 per person, Dhs269 for two. Tel: (0)2 498 0000, @rixosmarinabudhabi

Episodes

In typical fashion, the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental takes you on a journey of exceptional culinary and luxury, all rolled into one. With a massive selection that includes the finest teas from around the globe, Episodes has everything that you could be in the mood for, come teatime. This four-part lobby lounge serves up specials such as the strawberry cheesecake, the timeless tiramisu and more. If you’re swerving dairy, try their coconut milk latte, and for peak nutritional value, their green smoothie is just what you need.

Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @episodes.uae

Lobby at the Abu Dhabi EDITION

The Lobby at the Abu Dhabi EDITION is your spot to catch up, have a bite, take a sip and relax. This classy lounge is a great spot to spend your evenings, weekends, or just whenever you happen to have down time. Pick from a stunning selection of signature coffees and fresh juices in an ambience that screams class from the moment you walk through the doors.

The Lobby, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8:00am to 6:00pm daily. Tel: (0)2 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Images: supplied, What’s On archive, Unsplash