Sponsored: Taking you from Christmas Eve Eve right through to New Years…

The colourful beachfront retreat Th8 Palm is injecting a little magic into its seasonal celebrations this year, from brunches to lunches and a sparkling NYE celebration, here’s how they’re making the festive season merry and bright.

A Christmas brunch on December 23 and 24

It all starts on Christmas Eve Eve, with a Saturday afternoon spread that features live cooking stations and unlimited drinks all given a holiday upgrade. Can’t make it on Saturday, Sunday December 24 is another opportunity to enjoy a free-flowing feast of festive favourites.

Envy, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 23 and 24, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house, 50 per cent off children aged six to 12, free for under sixes.

Christmas Eve dinner on December 24

Envy will host a second festive celebration on Christmas Eve night, with a seasonal set menu priced from Dhs199. Tuck into a lavish buffet spread of cherished traditional favourites and unlimited drinks.

Envy, 8pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, 50 per cent off children aged six to 12, free for under sixes.

Christmas Day lunch on December 25

Relish a traditional Christmas Day lunch at Envy on December 25, where you’ll be able to enjoy turkey with all the trimmings, unlimited drinks and live entertainment. Bring the whole family along, and those aged 6 to 12 will get 50 per cent off, while children under 6 dine for free.

Envy, 1pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, 50 per cent off children aged six to 12, free for under sixes.

New Year’s Eve gala dinner on December 31

Say a fond farewell to 2023 at Envy’s New Year’s Eve gala dinner. Whether you’re in the modern restaurant or enjoying a front-row fireworks view on the terrace, you’ll be able to enjoy international dishes and free-flowing drinks.

Envy, 8pm to late, Dhs1,499 soft, Dhs1,799 house, 50 per cent off children aged six to 12, free for under sixes.

linktr.ee/th8palmdxb