Whether you want your child to learn a new skill or simply stay active during the school break, there’s plenty of clubs and activities to keep the little ones busy. From intense football training to mini storytellers, here are some of the best winter camps for children in Dubai:

Champions Karate

Every school break, Champions Karate run an intense three-day training course with an optional day of fun team building. Children will meet new friends, have fun, learn new skills, and spend more time working on areas they may be struggling on. The fun days are located at Sofitel, The Palm on December 14 and Air Maniax on December 21 (free transport is provided from Kent College), there will be lots of beach karate, aqua exercises, pool games, and water slides.

Stamina 11, Studio City, Dubai. December 11 to December 14 and December 18 to 21. 9am to 1pm. Dhs200 per day, Dhs700 full week, Dhs550 without fun day. Ages five and above. Tel:(0)585915086. champions-uae.com

Courtyard Playhouse

Children will creatively explore the wonderful and imaginative world of picture books by popular children’s authors. Each day will explore a new book with theatre games, mime, role-play, as well as arts and crafts. Your child will develop their communication skills, learn to work as part of a team and think creatively, all whilst having fun under the guidance of instructors with a wealth of experience teaching children of all ages. At the end of each week the children will perform a mini showcase in our theatre for friends and family to enjoy.

The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. December 11 to 15 and December 18 to 22. 9am to 12pm or 1pm to 4pm. Ages 4 to 7 years old and 8 to 11 years old. Dhs1,215 per week. Tel:(0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Elite Sports Academy

Designed to keep your child active during the school holidays, each day at Elite Sports Camp incorporates a different theme: teamwork, competitions, action sports, adventure day, American sports, points, and goals and olympics. The price for the multi-sports camp (ages four to 14 years) is Dhs892 per week or Dhs260 per day and the intensive football camp (ages seven to 16) is Dhs892 per week or Dhs262 per day, both across various locations in Dubai.

December 11 to December 15 and December 18 to December 22. 8.30am to 3.30am. Ages 4 to 14 years old. Tel:(0)4 554 5916. elitesports.ae

OliOli Museum

Get ready to explore the science of sports through exciting challenges, exhilarating experiments and maker activities with the Tinkermakers winter camp. OliOli have flexible timings for working parents who can opt for morning, afternoon, or full day camps. Little ones can explore circuitry and robotics, craft simple machines, embark on a thrilling museum-wide scavenger hunt, and enjoy playtime in our incredible galleries

OliOli, December 11 to 22. Ages four to 10 years old. Morning camp 9.30am to 1.30pm (Dhs1,090 per week). Afternoon camp 2pm to 5pm (Dhs790 per week). All day camp 9.30am to 5pm (Dhs1,650 per wee). Tel:(0)47027300. olioli.ae

Bear Grylls Camp

The Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras al Khaimah offers two unique programs for families and children during school holidays. The first program, for children aged 10 to 16, spans two days and includes survival skills courses, outdoor activities, and an outdoor cinema experience amidst Jebel Jais’s landscape. The second program, from December 14 to 15, invites families with little ones aged 8 and above for a one-night stay in cozy cabins. Over two days, they engage in activities such as archery, high ropes, rock climbing, abseiling, survival skills, and team-building games.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Ras al Khaimah. December 12 to 13, 14 to 15, and December 19 to 20 for families. Tel:(0)56 501 5831. beargryllscamp.ae

Pirates Surf

The popular water sports and lifestyle program is offering a morning class during the holidays for children from four and a half years and above. The one-hour session on Kite Beach is priced at Dhs500 for the whole week, from December 18 to December 22.

Gecko Cafeteria, Kite Beach, Dubai. December 18 to December 22, 8am to 9am. Four and a half to 18 years old. Dhs500. wintercamp2023.paperform.co

Trampo Extreme

The fun trampoline park has two locations in Dubai: Nakheel Mall and Dubai Mall. Nakheel Mall is priced at Dhs900 per week or Dhs230 per day with lunch and snacks included. Dubai Mall costs Dhs660 per week or Dhs175 per day with lunch included. From 9am to 2pm, children can enjoy the UAE’s biggest indoor cave (Nakheel Mall only), climbing wall, soft play area, parkour, slime making, and trampoline dodgeball zone.

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall and Dubai Mall. December 11 to December 29. 9am to 2pm. Ages four and above. trampo-uae.com

