Spreading Christmas cheer, far and near…

We all love a good rhyme. We all, also, love a good Christmas tree, especially this time of the year. The holiday season in Dubai is a feast for the festive heart, with Christmas markets galore, decorations for days, holiday treats all around and just the right, tinsel-covered vibes.

An integral part of the whole Christmas shebang is the Christmas tree – an icon, a symbol, if you will, of the holiday season – and like every year, there are many a magnificent display put up to celebrate the festivities in the city. The tallest, the most grand – here, we have them all listed so you can take a little tour to witness them for yourself.

Winter City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai)



Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City has been positively transformed into a magical winter wonderland, as Winter City makes a return for this year. The stunning tree sits at the end of the Christmas Market, where the dome starts, and is something you won’t be able to miss. The giant tree features gorgeous all-white decorations, including ornaments, snowflakes and gift boxes, and incredible lights.

Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza. Friday, December 15 to January 14, 2024, Dhs20 entry, Pet-friendly, dubai.platinumlist.net

Winter Garden

The Christmas tree at Habtoor City’s Winter Garden is a massive display smack at the entrance of their beloved Christmas market, Winter Garden. It’s a bit of an old tradition for the city, so if you’re a resident, you might have heard of it already. You won’t miss it as you drive down Sheikh Zayed Road and you’ve already probably seen it, as it was the first festive market to open for the season. This tree features all our favourite festive colours and loads of lights.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, until Jan 31, 4pm to 12am daily. @wintergardendubai

Madinat Jumeirah’s Festive Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market has turned Fort Island into a magical land of snow, which is essentially unheard of in this part of the world. The stunning tree features elegant, minimal decorations, with simple ornaments, but the lights do all the talking. The gorgeous star sitting atop the tree also lights up in colourful patterns, and it’s a sight to behold.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, until Jan 7, 2024. 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel (@qe2dubai)



This unique hotel is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in Dubai and has on deck a super tall, super stunning tree decorated with glittery ornaments, sparkly wreaths and, in true Christmas fashion, a pile of presents at the bottom. An impossibly bright star sits at the top of the tree and the golden lights cover it in sparkle. Quintessential Christmas, but we’re not complaining.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Port Rashid, Tel: (0)4 526 8888, @qe2dubai

Images: Supplied