Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is reintroducing the Carnival Brunch, a fun-filled weekend affair blending flavours, entertainment, and engaging activities set against the backdrop that is JBR’s iconic skyline.

This event promises an immersive experience, inviting guests to tuck into freshly prepared dishes, and catch-up over free-flowing drinks. With a fresh lineup of entertainment and activities, including impressive live performances, the atmosphere sets the tone for a fabulous afternoon.

One of the main highlights of the Carnival Brunch is the international buffet, that is centred around an impressive menu of staple dishes from around the globe. Complemented by interactive live cooking stations, where chefs work at their craft before your eyes, get ready to pile your plates with fresh salads, meaty mains, and more.

Bringing the kids?

For families seeking an unforgettable day out this is a perfect option. A dedicated kids’ play area brims with thrilling activities. This ensures children are well looked after and entertained so that parents can make the most of the entertaining brunch.

Taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at the picturesque Resort Lawn Area, the Carnival Brunch offers the perfect blend of taste and entertainment, promising a delightful weekend rendezvous for all attendees.

Guests can anticipate a captivating blend of culinary delights, live entertainment, and engaging activities, making the Carnival Brunch at Sheraton JBR an unmissable affair and the perfect place to gather for your next get-together with friends.

Carnival Brunch, Al Mamsha St, Resort Lawn Area, Sheraton JBR, Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs299, house Dhs448, premium Dhs468, kids Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 315 3838. marriott.com