Sponsored: From Christmas Eve dinners to Mexican fiestas on Christmas Day…

If you’re making a list, checking it twice, and you’re still yet to make plans this holiday season, then get ready for a fantastic array of festive experiences at Aloft Palm. This colourful Palm Jumeirah address will bring a festive touch to a string of silly season events, including Christmas Eve dinners, Christmas Day brunches and festive parties.

Here are all the festive happenings at Aloft Palm Jumeirah.

East & Seaboard Christmas celebrations

Enjoy a fuss-free celebration at all-day dining restaurant, East & Seaboard. The family-friendly spot promises an international buffet with tasty dishes for all, paired with free flowing drinks. It’s available on both Christmas Eve night, and Christmas Day.

East & Seaboard, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm Dec 24, 1pm to 4pm Dec 25, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs99 children aged six to 12.

Christmas Eve at Il Tavolino

Putting an authentic Italian spin on the traditional Christmas Eve dinner is Il Tavolino. Head here on December 24, where festive Italian treats will be paired with four hours of free-flowing drinks, and guests will be serenaded by live performances.

Il Tavolino, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Dec 24, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 sparkling.

A Mexican fiesta at Luchador

Make it a festive Mexican fiesta at Luchador this Christmas. Things kick off on Christmas Eve with an evening brunch from 7pm to 10pm against the backdrop of this rooftop hotspot’s gorgeous views. Then the after party gets going from 10pm, with a live DJ spinning into the early hours of Christmas morning.

The celebrations continue on Christmas Day with a themed brunch from 1pm to 4pm, and an after party keeping everyone merry and bright from 4pm onwards.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm Dec 24, 1pm to 4pm Dec 25, from Dhs229.

An early bird discount

Book any of the above offers before December 5 and you’ll get 30 per cent off. The discount applies to all events and packages.

For reservations, Tel: (0)4 247 5577. marriott.com