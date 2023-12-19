Boxing clever…

T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the villa, the creatures were peckish for ice cream vanilla, maybe some turkey sandos, yes that would be nice, a side of some French fries and orange juice with ice. After all December 26 is called the Feast of Stephen, and if it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for we, then.

Here are 11 great places to celebrate Boxing Day in Dubai

Signor Sassi

Forget Christmas cards, we’re all about Christmas carbs this year. And this classy new Italian ristorante has more than a few tasty surprises in its stockings. On brand and full of seasonal chic, the Menu Di Natale features four courses of festive European fine dining. Available from December 24 to 26, it’s priced at Dhs575. Sweet seekers can add on a Sassi Panettone for just Dhs300.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24 to 26, Dhs575. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. signorsassidubai.com

Myami Poolside Lounge & Bar

For some, Boxing Day is all about the communal sports spectating – and Myami is slotting the ball in the back of the net with its December 26 package. We know which team we’re on. From midday you can pick up a buffet and house beverage package for Dhs695, and enjoy all the usual incoherent screaming at your underperforming squad, but with tinsel.

Myami, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dec 26, Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 666 1428. marriott.com

Bread Street Kitchen

If you’ve ever wondered what the day after Christmas is like in Gordon Ramsay’s house, we reckon Bread Street Kitchen probably gives good account (sans the obligatory swearing obviously). It’s his restaurant after all, and they’re hosting a big ol’British roast (Dhs195) for the occasion. That’s the food, not what Gordon does to reality TV show chefs. The festive feast comes with, naturally, all the trimmings, family appropriate live entertainment, and a great deal (Dhs70) on pairs of cocktails.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 26, midday to 4pm, Dhs195 (kids Dhs97.50). Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @breadstreetkitchendubai

Brasserie 2.0

You know that when one of the city’s top buffet brunches, puts its Christmas crown on for a Boxing Day special, it’s going to be a good one. Here, you’ll find the venue’s usual roast carvery, seafood stations, sushi and sashimi, just with a little added seasonal spirit.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dec 26, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs850 bubbles, kids between five and 12 Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. @brasserie2.0

The Croft

Boxing Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and there are some people that would suggest that having a midweek roast is a little excessive, even at this time of year. To those people we say “keep your humbugs to yourself, we’re off to The Croft”. Here you get all the usual oven-fired meats, trimming treats, a range of free-flow beverage options and you can choose your three hour slot between midday and 11pm.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour, Dubai Marina, Dec 26, three hours between midday to 3pm, Dhs125 for food only, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @croftdubai.

La Baie

We can pretty much guarantee that it’s not going to be a white Christmas in Dubai. Quite the opposite in fact, and that’s one of our favourite parts about the festive season here – that it can be spent luxuriating in the pool rather than shoveling grey snow mush off the driveway.Boxing Day in Dubai at La Baie’s adults-only pool party comes with DJ accompaniment, a barbeque brunch and live entertainment.

La Baie, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai at The Walk, JBR, Dec 26, from midday, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 399 4000. Ritzcarlton.com.

Bubbalicious, Mina’s Kitchen

There’s an un-Boxing Day extravaganza going down at this Dubai brunching institution on December 26. With packages from Dhs475, and an invite for the whole family to extend the Christmas merriment, and defer the back to work blues for one more day.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs475. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Garden on 8

It’s game on this Boxing Day at Media One’s Garden on 8. They’re showing all the live Premiere League clashes across their 15 massive screens. And we all know which team Santa supports… He’s the Man in Red after all. Walk on Papa C.

Garden on 8 Media One, Media City, Dec 26. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

The Coterie Social and Kitchen

There’s a special ‘Hair of the Dog’ Boxing Day menu at The Coterie this year – combining two great British traditions… Smashing a load of turkey and cranberry sauce (this is fresh though, no ‘leftover’ nonsense at Coterie) and watching big games, on big screens with big Boxing Day energy.

The Coterie Social and Kitchen, IBN Battuta Mall, Dec 26, 8am to 2am, a la carte. (0)4 570 8072, @the.coterie.group

Black Goose

If you’ve woken up, the day after Christmas, with an unquenchable hunger for buffet grub and bubbles – Black Goose at The Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort – may just be your saving grace. Their big Boxing Day Extravaganza includes a fizz option for Dhs399.

Black Goose, The Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 bubbles. Tel: (04) 315 3838. marriott.com.

McGettigan’s, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park

If your Christmas shopping has left you angling for a Boxing Day on a budget, this new addition to the McGettigan’s portfolio has an absolute wrapping-ripper of a deal for you. Their December 26 dinner runs from 4pm until late and includes a merry old Irish festive feast, a complimentary drink and live entertainment for just Dhs119.

McGettigan’s, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South, Dec 26 from 4pm, Dec119. Tel: (0)4 567 1400. mcgettigans.com.

