Hurtling through December deadlines? We get it, and these picks will help make life a little more fun…

Friday, December 15

Take home a terrific Turkey at Aroma Lobby Lounge

Take home a terrific Turkey at Aroma Lobby Lounge

There's never a bad time to dig into a yum-tastic festive turkey, and these guys get it. With a superb array of delicious sides and traditional flavours flanking your bird, your weekend is about to become all kinds of fantastic. Aroma Lobby Lounge, Capital Centre Arjaan, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi. Dhs550 7kg, Dhs630 9kg. Tel: (0)2 495 4444. @capcentrearjaan Welcome Funko to the capital at their grand opening Funko, one of the biggest names on the planet for vinyl look-alikes, pop culture specials, collectibles and more is making its debut in the capital, at Reem Mall. Make sure you go down this Friday at 4pm, and get introduced to some of your favourite characters from cinema, sport, television and much more. The grand opening will also include exclusive giveaways, special guest appearances and opening day specials. We can't wait. Funko, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Friday December 15, 4pm. @originalfunko Revel in traditional Thai flavours at Bua Thai

From the minds behind Desert Lotus comes Yas Bay's own gorgeous Thai cafe, Bua Thai. Chef Buaban C. Tucker brings her culinary tale to the capital here, and you can indulge in authentic Thai delights such as their spin on Pad Thai (our personal favourite), the refreshing sundae sticky mango rice, and much more. Get ready for flavours that will have you planning your encore before you head out the door. Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island. 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 575 3158. @buathaicafe Get spoiled for choice at Flamingo Collection by the Tashas Group

This brilliant offering packs in stunning interiors, incredible craftsmanship, and jaw-dropping megafauna across three phenomenal concepts, at the capital’s own version of a dreamy African safari. For you nightlife seekers, there’s Perlage next door, a super standalone concept from the Tashas Group, where the weekend energy of a full house is best experienced than described.

Flamingo Collection by the Tashas Group, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @flamingroomae @africanlounge

Saturday, December 16

Take a trip to the Windy City

Chicago is a great city with peerless history, but we’re not asking you to fly all the way there. Not this weekend, anyway. But you can enjoy the next best thing from the comfort of the capital, by swinging by Butcher and Still at the Four Seasons and tucking in to their brilliant ‘Take Me to Chicago’ brunch. An elaborate spread, well-thought out interiors and an authentic Chicago experience await, so make your way to beautiful Al Maryah Island and make this a Saturday afternoon to remember.

Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 soft, Dhs550 house. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @butcherandstill

Catch the best of gaming at BLAST

The BLAST Premier World Final is finally here, and this year’s edition will host the Season Finale Counter-Strike Competition at the Etihad Arena for the second time. With a whole million up for grabs, things are about to get seriously interesting. Grab your tickets right here.

BLAST Premiere World Final, Etihad Arena, Dec 16 and 17, tickets at Dhs160, Tel: (600) 511115, etihadarena.ae

Enjoy an evening at the Rosewood’s Festive Market

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Saturday December 16, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 813 5520. @rosewoodabudhabi

Sunday, December 17

Try your luck on a life-sized Monopoly board

Mr. Monopoly has landed in the capital, and Abu Dhabi has just received its very own, super-exclusive, special-edition Monopoly board. A life-sized version of the board is now available for you to enjoy at the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival, taking place all month long at the Abu Dhabi corniche. And you can win terrific prizes playing the game we all love.

Mother of the Nation, Abu Dhabi Corniche, December 8 to 31, from Dhs30. @motnfestival

Experience all the wintry feels at The Galleria’s Winter Wonderland

The Galleria Al Maryah Island brings you all the festive feels and seasonal thrills with their beautiful Winter Wonderland activation, that serves up the cheers for the entire family. Come by with your little ones, who are guaranteed to have the best time. with numerous attractions and activities tailored to their interests.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @thegalleriauae