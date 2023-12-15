Atlantis The Royal goes pink for the festive season…

One of The World’s 50 Best Hotels and one of the biggest names in the universe of luxury – Atlantis The Royal and Valentino – have joined forces to bring to Dubai this festive season, the Valentino Cafe. Pink is the new festive colour at Atlantis The Royal.

The world-renowned couture label has transformed the resort into the ultimate luxury wonderland and pays homage to the incredibly chic, uber iconic collection of the season last year – the Pink PP Collection. It’s all about the Valentino Pink, with the storefront of the boutique at the resort transformed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Sadly, this all-pink cafe is not a permanent establishment, as much as we would like it to be. The pop-up will be open to the public until Wednesday, January 10, 2024. It will be open daily, from 2pm to 6pm for the whole of the remaining holiday season.

Head over to the Italian fashion house in the resort to take a seat at the table and sample an irresistible array of Valentino Pink PP hot chocolate beverages with a range of sweet pastries in collaboration with The Royal Tearoom with Christophe Devoille.

This of course, isn’t the first cafe extension of a luxury label in Dubai. Previously, we’ve had gems such as the Coach Café pop-up in Dubai Mall and now have the permanent Armani Caffè and the Tiffany Blue Box Café. More are following suit, with the soon-to-open Ralph Lauren café.

Valentino Cafe, Atlantis The Royal, until January 10, 2024, daily, 2pm to 6pm, @atlantistheroyal

Images: Supplied