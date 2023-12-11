Fashion and food = the perfect match(a)…

We think we may have just found your next favourite hangout… The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee.

Set to make its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates next month, the photogenic café will be located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Instantly recognisable for its timeless design, iconic shade of green, equestrian-themed artwork, and of course the cute Polo bear, Ralph’s Coffee is set to open at the end of January 2024.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick espresso or craving a leisurely afternoon with loved ones, sip in style with one of the designer’s signature coffees, freshly baked pastries, and desserts.

Ralph Lauren’s first ever coffee shop opened in New York in 2014 and has since expanded all around the world from including London, Paris, Tokyo, and Beijing. It will be the brand’s fourth outpost in the Middle East with two locations in Doha and one set to open in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) later this year.

Fashion café craze

Ralph’s Coffee is one of many new fashion café openings Dubai has seen this year. Back in October, Tiffany & Co opened the iconic Blue Box Café in Dubai Mall, Coach opened a stunning pop-up café inside Bloomingdale’s Dubai Mall, and, more recently, high street fashion brand Zara reopened in Mall of the Emirates with Zara Collective, the world’s first Zara café.

Foodies and fashionistas, stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to hear when it officially opens…

Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Opening end of January 2024. @ralphscoffee

Images: Social