Go see it before it goes away…

Luxury fashion house, Coach is New York’s most iconic gift to the world and fans of the high-end brand here in Dubai need to make a beeline to check out the first-ever Coach Cafe pop-up in The Dubai Mall.

It’s the very first Coach Cafe pop-up in the entirety of the Middle East and fashionistas can find it at Bloomingdale’s in the world’s biggest mall. But don’t wait around to go check it out as the pop-up is open only until September 26.

The stunning Coach pop-up is inspired by the golden New York sunset and the golden hour – a prime ingredient in… well, every ‘Gram photoshoot ever.

It’s a fresh addition to the cafes-by-luxury-labels family. This one follows the announcement of the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe set to open up shop in Dubai Mall soon.

What’s special about the pop-up?

Inside the yellow and gold-hued cafe, you will also find limited-edition Coach leather fare which has been selected especially for the Coach Cafe. The counter bares the iconic Coach symbol – a chunky, chic capital C adding to the stylish space.

Now, as for the menu, expect classic New York City cafe grub including sweet treats like cupcakes and cheesecakes, and hot beverages that span artisanal coffee and turmeric latte to match the yellow-golden vibes.

And a bit of news to make us in Dubai feel extra special? This is the Coach’s second pop-up in the whole world, following the first opening in Singapore, at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse.

Now, excuse us while we jet off to live out our high-life fantasies.

Coach Cafe, Bloomingdale’s, The Dubai Mall, Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 12am, pop-up closes Sept 26, Tel: (0)4 215 6617, @bloomingdalesme

