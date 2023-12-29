Make like the survival expert as his world-class camps arrive in the capital…

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as a survivalist or even spent hours down a rabbit hole watching such content, chances are you’ve heard of the Bear Grylls. And here’s your opportunity to channel your inner Rambo and get your hands dirty, yet full, with nifty survival skills. All this, right here in Abu Dhabi during January and February, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The high-luxury property is hosting this Bear Grylls adventure in Abu Dhabi, bringing you truly epic experiences across two unique options. On Saturday, January 20, 2024, and February 3, 2024 you can round up the troops and head over to participate in a 4-hour Family Survival Course that kicks off bright and early. This course can admit 10 eager enthusiasts aged 8 and up, and will have the whole family enjoying a fun, nature-centric experience. You won’t need to lug any big bags of your own, as all the equipment you need will be provided in this neat programme that costs Dhs450 per person. For the tentative, you’ll be in the safe hands of well-qualified, first-aid certified Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) instructors.

Looking to kick things up a notch in a much more immersive experience? Their 24-hour Primal Survival Course sounds about right. Beginning at 9.30 like the Family Survival Course does, this option admits a maximum of 6 determined individuals ages 8 and up, and will get you well-acquainted with serious survival skills such as astro navigation, overnight camping and high-stress, real-world survival scenarios and more. You’ll learn to build a shelter, and even a raft to reach the mainland, as well as knifecraft, and other classic skills. Just make sure you show up with comfortable clothing, shoes that grip various surfaces well, sunscreen, bug spray, medication and the like. Oh, and be ready to persevere.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is one we’re incredibly excited about, and it isn’t often that you have something like this come to town. You know what to do.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Dhs450 (Family Survival Course), Dhs1,250 (Primal Survival Course). Tel: (0)2 690 7310. @mo_emiratespalace

