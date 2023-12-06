Through my eyes: The UAE according to Santa Claus
He’s making a list, checking it twice…
Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their favourite places to family-friendly spots they adore, must-try restaurants and standout attractions.
This month, we chat to the real Santa Claus aka. Keith Dallison (@santa_claus_kd) who will of course be coming to town this month. Here, he shares some of his favourite spots to visit with Mrs. Claus and his elves in the UAE.
Sleigh here
My favorite staycation is Atlantis the Palm, simply because I find myself enjoying all the fantastical fun-filled activities like Aquaventure, The Lost Chambers, and those friendly sea lions, guess I’m still a big kid at heart. I’ll be there this Christmas for sure.
Have a holly jolly time here
Maisan15 is a cosy, friendly cafe that is unlike anything else in Dubai. Mrs. Claus and I go there for a chilled breakfast. Chef Rita creates everything from organic ingredients and it’s simply scrumptious. Maybe I should not be mentioning it here, because then it’ll not be such a hidden gem anymore… ho ho ho.
Be merry here
For our special nights out, Mrs. Claus and I head to Orfali Bros Bistro. It is an imaginative cuisine that sums up the essence of Dubai. Chef Mohamad and his brothers blend together a tantalising experience inspired by the sophisticated multicultural vibe of the city. It’s sheer magical genius and we like magic.
Be present here
My chill zone is to take a paddle board at sunrise from Ignite Water Sports and head out around Palm Jumeirah. Out there on the water, I find it’s the most peaceful and natural way to recharge my zen after all the noise and bustle of the workshop. Elves can be quite noisy you know!
Ditch humbugs here
The most festive places are where you find Christmas cheer – it comes from the heart of everyone and those special moments they create. Being Santa, I make it my mission to share that sentiment, so wherever you find me, you’ll find the Christmas spirit.
Ho-ho-go here
December is my busiest and yet favourite month simply because I get to engage with lots of children in Dubai. Christmas activities like gingerbread house-making and decorating, talking about the latest toys and sharing festive stories, seeing their happy faces is what make it all extremely worthwhile.
Images: Provided/Social