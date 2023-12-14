Go, go, go…

Literary fans, take note. If you have a favourite author making their way down to the Emirates Literature Festival, you’ll be thrilled to know that tickets are now on sale.

A number of popular authors including Sophia Webster, Bernadine Evaristo, Thomas Erikson, Lucy Hawking and more are making their way to the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature for the next festival. The literary festival is set to take place from Wednesday, January 31 to February 6, 2024 at the Intercontinental hotel in Dubai Festival City.

Can’t wait to check it out? If you haven’t already, head on over to emirateslitfest.com and make a note of all your must-not-miss session and get your tickets here. You best be quick about this, because sessions, especially the big ones, get booked up fast, so save yourself the disappointment. Sessions start from as low as Dhs25.

What to expect at Emirates Literature Festival

Now in its 16 edition of the event, expect some of the world’s greatest writers, creators and thought leaders. It will (as usual) be a great spot to get inspired and in this upcoming edition, there will be new experiences to check out.

Some of the top authors besides the ones we mentioned above include, Deena Mohamed the First Lady of Iceland, Rebecca Yarros who penned the popular book, Fourth Wing, Curtis Sittenfeld, author of Romantic Comedy – in the flesh at the festival, Anton Hur who Kpop fans will know from his upcoming biography of Kpop sensation BTS, Francesca Cartier Brickell – a direct descendant of the Cartier family and more.

If you’ve been to the festival before, you will see returning names – so if you missed their session during past festivals, now’s your chance.

New experiences

For those who wish to see something new at the festival, you’re in luck because there will be four new experiences you will just adore.

At LitFest After Hours, the doors will open for a feast of performances, games, activities, and food after the sun has gone down. It will take place from February 1 to 4.

At Discovery Talks, book fans can expect a series of free lectures which offer up different perspectives on topics ranging from the Spiderverse to Chinese mythology to Arabic language and artificial intelligence.

For families with tiny bookworms, LitFest Families will be packed with some of the finest children’s storytellers and illustrators from across the UAE. Spanning a vast number of genres from teen spies to dragons, superheroes and more, there will be something for everyone.

For university and high school students, they are invited to ignite their imagination at Youth Day – a day curated for the curious mind and covering themes from artificial intelligence to literature to business and sustainability, all with an anchoring focus on Arabic culture.

