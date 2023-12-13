Some major destination inspiration…

From the untouched shores of Saudi Arabia to a hidden escape in the Cyclades, here are 8 exciting hotel openings worth travelling the world for in 2024…

Early 2024: Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

The crown jewels in the Ritz-Carlton crown, this breathtaking overwater villa resort is just the sixth Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the world. Known for their remote and untouched locations, they don’t come much more unspoiled than Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, which has largely been off-limits to visitors – until now. Nujuma will open in early 2024 alongside a St. Regis property on Ummahat Island. This sugary stretch of sand will become the backdrop for a paradisiacal resort that will feature 63 one- to three-bedroom water and beach villas, a specialty seafood restaurant, pampering spa, and an educational Conservation House. Set within the Red Sea’s Blue Hole cluster of islands, water-based activities here are set to be nothing short of spectacular. Pair that with Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s intuitive service and locally inspired focus, and you’ve got an alluring island escape unlike any other.

ritzcarlton.com

February 2024: Soneva Secret, Maldives

A luxurious private island resort might not feel news or noteworthy when it comes to the Maldives, but Soneva Secret isn’t a regular Indian Ocean escape. From the man that put the Maldives on the map, this resort is set to offer next-level exclusivity and luxury few others can. Oozing barefoot luxury and totally bespoke, the resort will be the first within the Haa Dhaalu Atoll. Guests will check-in to one of just 14 overwater or beach villas, which include the Maldives first and only floating villa set away from the rest of the resort. Those familiar with Instagram fodder sister property Soneva Janu will recognise the Robinson Cruose-inspired overwater villas at Secret that come with a private slide into the ocean. But the next-level offering extends far beyond that. Curate your own itinerary to feature holistic wellness experiences, lunch on a secluded sandbank prepared by a private chef, a guided session of swimming with manta rays, or an evening exploring the resort’s expansive wine cellar, reachable via zipline.

soneva.com

February 2024: Waldorf Astoria Platt Island, Seychelles

Due to its proximity, gorgeous beaches and ever-alluring weather, the Seychelles are an enduringly popular choice for UAE inhabitants seeking a long weekend escape. If it’s on your hit list for 2024, consider the Waldorf Astoria’s debut resort in the island archipelago, a private island escape where an impressive collection of restaurants and activities unroll along lush vegetation and golden sands. Each of the 50 villas is a seaside oasis with a luxe-tropical feel, and five-star facilities like private pools, an outdoor shower and their own concierge to cater to guests’ every whim. There are half a dozen restaurants that allow farm-to-table flavours to take centre stage, from locally sourced seafood at Mediterranean restaurant, La Perle; to Maison Des Espice, where a fusion of Creole dishes awaits. There’s plenty to keep travellers busy, from whale watching to cooking classes, plus pampering aplenty at the relaxing spa.

hilton.com

Early 2024: Park Hyatt Marrakech, Morocco

First announced in 2008, the long-awaited Park Hyatt Marrakech will debut before the end of the year. Set outside of the bustling Marrakech medinas within Al Madden, it’s set to be the ideal resort stay for those looking to escape the fast-paced city feel while still feeling like they’re close to all the action. Golf lovers can look forward to an 18-hole golf course, while further facilities promise to include a unique spa, several restaurants and stunning Atlas Mountain views. Of the 130 guest rooms, more than half are suites that harmoniously the contemporary with the classic, ranging in size from one- to three-bedroom abodes.

hyatt.com

March 2024: Janu Tokyo, Japan



Ultra-luxury Aman Resorts will debut its more affordable sister brand, Janu, in early 2024 with its flagship hotel in Tokyo. The bustling Japanese capital will welcome Janu Tokyo to its progressive Azabudai Hills neighbourhood, and the 122-key property will be the only hotel within the development. Rich textures, striking glass and latticed woodworks create a space that nods to traditional Japan while ensuring it fits firmly in its futuristic city within a city. The Janu ethos is all about shared social experiences, and the 4,000 square metre wellness space will feature one of Tokyo’s biggest gyms, alongside a 25-metre lap pool, a duo of Spa Houses, and a recovery studio complete with oxygen chamber. On the culinary front, a celebration of Italian flavour awaits at all-day dining restaurant, Janu Mercato; then there’s a duo of Japanese restaurants, called Ligura and Sumi. Completing the restaurant repertoire are the Janu Grill, with its spectacular show kitchen, two large wine cellars, bar and counter-style seating, and Hu Jing, where guests can savour Cantonese signatures such as roast duck, contemporary dim sum and seafood specialties.

janu.com

Early 2024: Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, UK

In the beating heart of London’s most iconic luxury neighbourhood, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair will debut in early 2024. Promising to bring the brand’s signature Asian flair to a district that’s renowned for luxury and style, the 50-room hotel is complimented by 77 private residences, all of which will benefit from discreet, sleek, and personalised service. Among the array of facilities, the property will see the arrival of acclaimed chef Akira Back’s first UK restaurant, as well as his ‘ABar Lounge’ concept and ‘ABar’ rooftop bar. There will also be a strong focus on wellness, and as such the hotel will house a signature spa that promises to be an urban utopia that features a 25-metre heated pool, biohacking treatments, and a state-of-the-art gym.

mandarinoriental.com

Spring 2024: One&Only Kea Island, Greece

Trade the tourist-packed Cyclades of Santorini and Mykonos for Kea, a lesser-known isle within this sought-after archipelago that’s as verdant as it is rugged. Here, luxurious One&Only will debut its second Grecian – and only third European – property this spring. Accessible from the Greek capital by a 30-minute boat or 15 minute helicopter ride, this former holiday destination du jour of Athenians-in-the-know will soon be home to an all-villa resort set against the backdrop of the dramatic coastal cliffside. One- and two-bedroom villas come with either sea or cliff views, and all offer secluded privacy, their own swimming pool, and the kind of breezy interiors that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor space. A central swimming pool and beach club are stylish spots to drink in the resort experience, while thrilling aquatic adventures like sailing and snorkelling await in the Aegean Sea.

oneandonlyresorts.com/kea-island

Late 2024: Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, Indonesia

If a blissful immersion into untamed jungle is high on your 2024 bucket list, then make for Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, opening at the end of the year. This long-awaited resort will fuse the brand’s signature Thai touch with a tropical experience befitting of the Ubud locale, to create a resort that’s all about embracing serenity. A collection of 66 guest rooms and villas await guests, with the beautiful pool villas set to be one of the most appealing new offerings in the area. On-property, a pool bar, collection of internationally influenced restaurants and Anantara Spa are available to those that just want to drop-and-flop. But discovering the rolling rice fields, temples and cultural icons on the resort’s doorstep shouldn’t be missed.

anantara.com/ubud-bali