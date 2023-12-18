Sponsored: Mystical hues and spellbinding beaches star in your festive season…

Scenic Saadiyat Beach Club welcomes you to celebrate this year’s festive season, as unforgettable times are waiting to be created in one of Abu Dhabi’s most picturesque locations. With inimitable surroundings, pristine blue waters and wonderful white sand reminiscent of postcard-perfect global destinations, Saadiyat is one of the capital’s top spots that will have you hitting both your festive as well as your ‘Gram goals, so you can capture the perfect moment to savour as you round out the year.

A multitude of marvellous dining and beverage options will headline your festive celebrations at Saadiyat Beach Club. You can indulge in specially-curated holiday menus that feature a mix of traditional and innovative culinary treats, paired with a varied selection of festive cocktails and beverages at the property’s many bars and restaurants. If you plan to bring the family along, numerous family friendly activities are waiting to be enjoyed, including memorable Santa meet-and-greets for your little ones, holiday crafts, and exciting games. All of this will be happening amid a festive, elaborately decked out setting, with ornaments and eye-catching themed displays adding to the festivities.

Pricing

Many of us prefer to spend the festive season at home with loved ones, and if that is your plan for the holidays, Saadiyat Beach Club’s Turkey Swim Away comes to you at Dhs599 for a whole bird. If you’re more the type to lace up your dancing shoes and head out to a festive party with guest performer DJ Regard, their soft packages are priced at Dhs570, house at Dhs670 and premium at Dhs770.

On Christmas Eve, enjoy a stacked dinner selection with soft packages at Dhs399, house at Dhs499 and premium at Dhs599, while you can return the next day and do to all over again at brunch time at Dhs570 for soft, Dhs670 for house and Dhs770 for premium.

When it’s time to bid goodbye to the year that was and welcome 2024, Saadiyat Beach Club’s glamorous New Year’s Eve gala dinner is priced at Dhs799 for soft, Dhs999 for house and Dhs1299 for premium, and you can keep the good times going for an added Dhs199 that will have you enjoying a lively afterparty well into the morning hours.

Saadiyat Beach Club, where your festivities are about to hit new heights among charming elements in the capital.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am till sunset. Tel: (0)2 656 3501, @saadiyatbeachclub