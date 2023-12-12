Sponsored: From a fabulous festive feast to your very own turkey to go…

Fairmont The Palm has set the stage for a joyous festive season, promising a blend of culinary delights, entertainment, and indulgence for families and friends seeking memorable celebrations.

Turkey To-Go, Delivered Festively

For a taste of tradition without the hassle, savour the famous Fairmont turkey feast delivered to right to your doorstep. Priced from Dhs650, this mouthwatering treat comes complete with all the quintessential trimmings and classic Christmas desserts, available until January 8. Be sure to place your order at least 72 hours in advance.

Teatime Tales, Mashrabiya Magic

Elevate your afternoon with the festive afternoon tea, a blend of sweet and savoury seasonal dainty delights are paired with an array of global teas. Add a dash of Christmas spirit with the signature festive drink, available daily from 12pm to 5pm until January 7, it’s priced at Dsh225 per person.

Christmas Feasts Galore

From Christmas Eve to Boxing Day and beyond, Fairmont offers a tapestry of dining experiences. Flow Kitchen decks the halls on Christmas Eve with a themed buffet and a visit from Santa priced at Dhs195 per person for food only. While Frevo infuses Brazilian flair with special turkey carvings and classic meats on Christmas Eve. It’s Dhs345 per person with soft drinks.

New Year’s Countdown in Style

Welcome the New Year with a bang at Fairmont’s diverse venues. Flow Kitchen boasts a stunning buffet, live entertainment, and the ultimate views of the Dubai Marina fireworks at its NYE party, taking place from 7pm to 1am. You’ll pay Dhs900 for indoor seating and Dhs1,800 for outdoor seating.

Little Miss India, Frevo, Seagrill Bistro, BA Boldly Asian, and Mashrabiya offer unique, themed experiences, each with front-row seats to the mesmerizing midnight sky show. Prices start from Dhs750.

Spa Serenity to Start Afresh

Amidst the festivities, indulge in rejuvenation at the Fairmont Spa. Their Winter Warmer and Restore Radiance treatments, priced at Dhs650 and Dhs700 respectively, offer a holiday-themed escape. From a cinnamon scrub to a radiant facial, these spa experiences ensure a serene start to the New Year.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 457 3388. fairmont.com

Images: Supplied