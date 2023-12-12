Sponsored: Happy Birthday!

Last year on December 12, 2022, a brand new waterfront hotel, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club opened its doors and has now become a popular spot where visitors gather to relax and recharge and hit the pause button. The hotel not only caters to those seeking leisure activities but business travellers and pet owners as well, given that the hotel is pet-friendly.

So of course, celebrations for this popular hotel on its one-year birthday, are going to be huge. The hotel already celebrated with a one-year birthday brunch with bites, sips and live entertainment, but if you missed out on the party, don’t worry as there are still plenty of ways you can…

Celebrate the Vida way

With a staycation

For those on the lookout for a cool staycation, pick Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club and you’ll be able to snap up a cool offer in the process.

For booking until December 17, you will enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two, featuring mouth-watering bites to start your morning. To further sweeten the deal, all in-house guests will get to enjoy a 25 per cent discount on all food and beverages throughout their stay.

For more information, or to get your rooms booked, contact 04 872 8888 or email hithere.hills@vidahotels.com

Saying cheers with a special Happy Hour deal

Happy times call for happy hour, and to celebrate Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club’s 1st anniversary, Stage 2 restaurant is inviting guests to quench their thirst with some delicious sips. The concoctions can be enjoyed in a vibrant setting with glittering views of the Dubai Marina. Beverages are priced at only Dhs35 for a limited time until December 17, from 12pm to 7pm.

For more information, or to get your tables booked, contact 04 872 8888 or email hithere.hills@vidahotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai, deals valid until Dec 17, Tel: (0)4 550 8888. vidahotels.com

Images: Supplied