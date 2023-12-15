Eat, drink, and be merry…

There’s something magical about a warm glass of red wine with cinnamon and spices that really puts you in the festive mood. If you’re looking for ways to get into the Christmas spirit, we’ve rounded up the best places to get a festive tipple in Dubai.

Here are the best places to find mulled wine in Dubai this Christmas:

Ernst Biergarten

Enjoy a cup of German Gluhwein at Ernst, available daily throughout December. The popular German pub, located inside the 25hours Hotel, has an array of festive delights on offer this month like mulled wine, cheese fondue, hot chocolate, bratwurst, festive waffles and more. Covered in twinkling fairy lights, the terrace will be offering a truly Christmassy feel, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central, Trade Center St, Tel: (0)4 210 2511, ernstbiergarten.com

Madinat Jumeirah Christmas market

Everyone’s favourite Christmas market is back. Running from Friday December 15 until Thursday, January 7, 2024, the Madinat Festive Market is open from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. There’s plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on including a glass of mulled wine for Dhs40.

Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 15 to Jan 7, 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

Hide Out Al Barari

This fabulously festive restaurant in Al Barari has all you need for a feel-good Christmas evening from a mobile mulled wine station to delicious seasonal cocktails, Christmas eve dinner to Christmas day brunch.

Hide Out, Al Barari Seventh Heaven Building, Level 1, Dubai. @hideout.albarari

Publique

Heading to Madinat Jumeirah Christmas market this year? Why not make a stop off at possibly one of Dubai’s most Christmassy restaurants, Publique. From gingerbread house workshops to traditional raclette, the alpine-inspired bar is the place to be this festive season. Don’t leave without trying a warm cup of mulled wine…

@publiquedubai

Love Vibe

To celebrate the countdown to Christmas, Love Vibe is bringing even more festivities with its winter cocktail lineup – from pumpkin spice martinis to mulled wine, as well as non-alcoholic treats and heartwarming fruit pies.

Love Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai. @lovevibecafe

Belgian Beer Cafe

Belgian Beer Cafe at Souk Madinat Jumeirah are serving mulled wine, gingerbread espresso martinis, eggnog as well as delicious festive food specials to spread holiday cheer. And that’s not all… get discounted sips with happy hour every day from 12pm to 8pm.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 447 0227. @belgianbeercafejumeirah

McGettigan’s

Popular Irish pub McGettigan’s is, as always, pulling out all the stops at Christmastime. Whether you’re spending Christmas day at their sell-out brunch or simply getting into the spirit sipping on mulled wine and listening to live music, get ready to jingle bell rock like never before.

McGettigan’s, JLT, Dubai. mcgettigans.com

Twiggy Chalet 105

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to get in the winter spirit, look no further than Twiggy by La Cantine’s Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience. Guests are transported to an alpine cabin, complete with fireplace, fondue and cosy blankets. The set menu, including a welcome drink of vin chaud (mulled wine) or a mocktail, is priced at Dhs425 per person.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, from December 1, Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae/chalet-105

