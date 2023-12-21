Sponsored: You’ll want to keep coming back for this one…

Sophisticated and glamorous, award-winning OKKU brings its unique style of authentic, contemporary Japanese cuisine to a stunning new restaurant space at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant, lounge and bar is all about slick service, cutting-edge style, haute Japanese cuisine and an expert music programme, which all fuse together to create the ultimate venue to see and be seen.

The interiors of OKKU are a tribute to the culture of Japan, with a modern spin. Insta worthy design features include unique 3D printed Samurai soldiers, a glamorous central bar, a 20-metre sushi bar & robata grill, as well as the OKKU signature jelly fish.

The cocktail menu features inventive creations like The Kimono cocktail and the Sumo Punch, to name a couple. Plus, the wine cellar features over 300 labels, with a choice for everyone.

The menu has been curated to offer a flavour flight through Japan’s boldest flavours, textures and colours. Sample authentic Japanese classics as well as ‘O’ style dishes that are adventurous creations with new spins. Signature dishes include the wagyu beef and foie-gras kushiyaki, the amazing crispy duck salad, the tuna on crispy rice, the famous miso black cod and the 1.7kg Japanese bone-in wagyu rib of beef.

A fabulous experience awaits when you dine a la carte at Okku, plus there’s a duo of speical events you won’t want to miss…

OKKU ‘O’ Socialista ladies’ night

Assemble your besties, there’s a new ladies’ night in town. Taking place from 6pm till late every Wednesday, ‘O’ Socialista presents two hours of free-flowing drinks and curated menu of OKKU’s best bits for Dhs250.

As dinner turns to dancing, ‘O’ Socialista gives way to a new iteration of the brand’s famous L.O.V.E party, bringing fabulous live performances from a violin duo, high-energy percussionists and the lively sounds of the resident DJ.

New Year’s Eve at OKKU

Welcome the new year in style with an indulgent 20 plate sharing menu and the sounds of the resident DJ’s. When the ball drops, guests will be invited onto the terrace to enjoy the amazing display of Dubai’s famous fireworks with Champagne. It takes place from 8pm to 12.30pm and is priced at Dhs1,750 per person, inclusive of a sharing menu, free-flowing bubbly, wine and cocktails.

If a sharing menu is not your thing, you can also go a la carte. From 8pm to 3am, a Dhs1,750 per person minimum spend applies.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues to Thurs, 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat, 6pm and 3am, Sun, 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. okku.com, @okkudxb