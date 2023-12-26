Sponsored: start 2024 on a stellar streak…

If you’re the sort of person that prefers their New Year’s Eve celebrations to be exclusive, sophisticated and elevated beyond the usual line-up of five-star galas; if you enjoy exploring extravagant Michelin Starred menus, tasting the craft of one of the world’s most innovative chefs, clinking glasses of prestigious Champagne and trying something exciting, new and different – we have the perfect recommendation for you.

The Dubai incarnation of the gastronomic phenomenon, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, found at the iconic Atlantis The Royal hotel, is putting on an incredibly special New Year’s Eve party. On the menu, you’ll find some of the restaurant’s famous headline-grabbers, such as the culinarily multi-dimensional, plum meat fruit and forever-crowd-favourite, tipsy cake.

The team at Dinner invites guests to wander on a sensorial safari of the kitchens of medieval Britain, reimagined through the eyes of arch-disruptor Heston Blumenthal, An Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and awarded an OBE by her Majesty the Queen, for services to gastronomy. The idea is that Dinner by Heston isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a laboratory of fine food art, and a history lecture hall that offers discerning diners with a curious palate a rare insight into the past, present and future of frontier food excellence.

And to help make the experience even more memorable for New Year’s Eve, your evening will be complemented by live entertainment, a curated collection of drinks (including premium Champagne) and a countdown extravaganza before the Atlantis fireworks paint the sky and help you begin 2024 with the most elegant form of bang. And all of this is available for just Dhs2,950 from ages four and above.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, 6pm until midnight. Tel: (0)4 426 0000, atlantis.com

Images: Provided